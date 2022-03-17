Another Evergreen container ship is stuck, this time in the Chesapeake

This one is called the Ever Forward.

Partway through the short trip from Baltimore down to Norfolk, Virginia, Sunday evening, March 13, the container ship Ever Forward strayed outside its lane in the Chesapeake Bay into shallower water and ran aground.

Taiwan-based shipping company Evergreen, owner of the Ever Forward, also owns the Ever Given, which became stuck in the Suez Canal last year.

One lane in the Chesapeake remained open, with vessels passing the immobilized ship traveling at reduced speeds.