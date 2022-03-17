ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Portugal asks Brussels for permission to cut fuel tax as price soar

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LISBON, March 17 (Reuters) - Portugal has asked the European Commission for permission to lower the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel to tackle a record spike in energy prices after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said on Thursday.

Siza Vieira said Portugal wanted to cut VAT to 13% from the current maximum rate of 23% due to the increase in crude prices felt worldwide after the beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

“That would mean a significant reduction in the final price paid by the consumer,” Siza Vieira told RTP television.

Portugal introduced last week a mechanism to return to consumers the additional revenues it collects due to the rise in oil prices by cutting a special tax on fuels known as ISP.

However, this mechanism only marginally alleviates fuel costs, as taxes currently account for about 50% of gasoline and diesel retail prices.

Even if Brussels gives Portugal permission to lower VAT, the country would not be able to do it straight away because it needs approval in parliament, which is not fully operational as the new government has not been sworn in yet due to voters abroad having to cast their ballots a second time. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves; Editing by Catarina Demony and Hugh Lawson)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sweden to cut fuel taxes in package of measures to ease high prices

STOCKHOLM, March 14 (Reuters) - Sweden will temporarily cut fuel taxes, compensate car owners and extend a scheme to reduce electricity bills amid soaring energy prices as a result of´-:Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The government said cutting taxes on fuels would cost around 3.7 billion crowns ($383.58 million)...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Fuel prices: Customers abusing forecourt staff as costs soar

A food distributor is facing a £2m diesel bill and a garage forecourt boss says staff are being abused by some customers as prices surge after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Carmarthenshire wholesaler Castell Howell Foods has seen fuel costs increase 30% in a month. It has a fleet...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

France to offer fuel rebate to cushion soaring prices

PARIS, March 12 (Reuters) - France is to introduce a rebate of 0.15 euros ($0.16) per litre of transport fuel to help drivers cope with soaring pump prices, Prime Minister Jean Castex said in an interview with daily newspaper Le Parisien. The measure, to apply for four months from April...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Fuel Tax#Value Added Tax#Lisbon#The European Commission#Rtp#Isp
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nextbigfuture.com

Ukraine Gets 70 Fighter Jets

SOURCES – Twitter, ukraine-segodnya-ua Written by Brian Wang, Nextbigfuture.com. Brian Wang is a Futurist Thought Leader and a popular Science blogger with 1 million readers per month. His blog Nextbigfuture.com is ranked #1 Science News Blog. It covers many disruptive technology and trends including Space, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Medicine, Anti-aging Biotechnology, and Nanotechnology.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
The US Sun

Moment Russia unleashes ‘unstoppable’ nuclear-capable hypersonic missile ‘destroying Ukrainian weapons warehouse’

VIDEO captures the dramatic moment a Russian hypersonic missile destroys an ammunition depot in the west of Ukraine. Moscow claims its deadly 'Kinzhal' rockets cannot be stopped by western missile defence systems. The video reportedly filmed from a military drone shows the moment a large Ukrainian ammunition depot in Ivano-Frankivsk...
MILITARY
UPI News

Russia threatens response after four countries expel 20 diplomats

March 18 (UPI) -- Four European countries have expelled a total of 20 Russian diplomats in a coordinated move that triggered a threat from the Russian foreign ministry. Bulgaria gave 10 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country and Lithuania expelled four Russian diplomats. Latvia and Estonia expelled three each.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Airline confirms fatalities as Boeing carrying 132 crashes in China

Beijing — A China Eastern passenger jet carrying 132 people crashed in southern China on Monday, aviation authorities said. China's state-run media said the crash led to a fire on a mountain and an unknown number of casualties.China Eastern said the cause of the crash was "still under investigation" and it did not provide any detail, but in an official filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange it expressed "its deep condolences for the passengers and crew members who died in the plane crash."  The Boeing 737-800 from Kunming city to the southern hub of Guangzhou "lost airborne contact over Wuzhou" city...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Reuters

Vietnam finance ministry seeks deeper cut in environment tax on fuel

HANOI, March 10 (Reuters) - Vietnam's finance ministry on Thursday said it was seeking government approval to lower environment tax on fuel by half instead of the 25% cut it proposed last week, amid soaring energy prices. read more. Accordingly, environment tax on gasoline, and on diesel fuel and lubricants...
TRAFFIC
KING-5

Uber adds fuel surcharge as gas prices soar

WASHINGTON — Uber is adding a temporary fuel surcharge on trips and deliveries in the U.S. and Canada amid record-high gas prices, the company announced Friday. Uber said the fuel surcharge will be either $0.45 or $0.55 on each trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order. The entire surcharge will go to drivers, who are responsible for paying out-of-pocket for the gas they use.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Petrobras to cut fuel prices

BRASILIA, March 15 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday he expects state-run oil company Petrobras to reduce fuel prices following the plunge in international oil futures. In a speech at the Planalto presidential palace, Bolsonaro complained, once again, that Petrobras did not wait for Congress to...
INDUSTRY
13 WHAM

Soaring fuel prices increase the price of airfares and cruise tickets

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KRCG) — Soaring fuel prices are not only impacting Americans at the gas pump. The prices of airline tickets and cruise vacations are also on the rise. Travel agents said travelers should book their vacations early this year. They said ticket prices would likely be higher, the longer you waited. Travel agents said higher fuel prices impacted the price of airfare, cruises, and tours. Travel agents said some clients were booking one big vacation this year instead of two smaller ones.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

QUOTES-Top trading houses speak at commodities conference

LAUSANNE, March 21 (Reuters) - Executives from the world’s largest trading houses and mining companies are discussing market trends, cyber security and the impact of Russia’s Ukraine invasion at the FT Commodities Global Summit this week. GERARD DELSAD, CIO OF VITOL GROUP. “We’ve seen in increase in cyber...
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

369K+
Followers
302K+
Post
174M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy