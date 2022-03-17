ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian court extends US basketball star Brittney Griner’s arrest until May 19

By CNN
 4 days ago
A Russian court has extended the arrest of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner until May 19, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

“The court granted the request of the investigation and extended the period of detention of the US citizen Griner until May 19,” the court said, per TASS.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist was arrested on allegations of drug smuggling significant amounts of narcotic substance at a Moscow airport, according to Russian authorities.

Griner was detained at the airport in February after authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges, reported the Associated Press.

U.S. Representative Colin Allred said Griner was arrested on Feb. 17.

Ekaterine Kalugina, who TASS said represents Moscow’s Public Monitoring Commission, which observes the treatment of prisoners, said she visited Griner at her pre-trial detention center.

Kalugina was also quoted as saying the US consul has not visited the 31-year-old, despite Russian authorities’ willingness to “create all conditions” for their visit, reported CNN.

Allred told ESPN earlier this month that Griner had not been granted consular access — a circumstance he called “really unusual.”

On Wednesday, former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton became the latest US politician to call for her release, sharing an article on Griner with the caption “Free Brittney” in a post on Twitter.

Griner currently plays for the Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg, reported CNN.

Griner has played with the team since 2015 during the WNBA offseason.

American Iranian journalist Jason Rezaian was detained in Tehran in 2014 and spent 544 days in Iran’s notorious Evin Prison, reported CNN.

He was released in January 2016 and has said he sees many parallels between his case and Griner’s.

“It’s the most audacious hostage taking by a state imaginable,” Rezaian told CNN. “I know from my own case that the supposed charges against me were not based in anything like reality, and they were used to perpetuate a narrative about why I was being held.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

