Bradford, County Durham, Southampton, and Wrexham County Borough are all in the running for UK City of Culture 2025.The shortlist was compiled from the 20 cities who had registered bids to take over the title, currently held by Coventry and awarded in 2021.An expert advisory panel, chaired by Sir Phil Redmond, will visit the four shortlisted places before making their final recommendation in May.The winner of the prestigious title, which is awarded every four years, will be announced in Coventry.After the announcement on Friday, Sir Phil Redmond said: “Culture can act as a catalyst for community engagement, civic cohesion...

U.K. ・ 22 HOURS AGO