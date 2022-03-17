ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, OH

Burl Carpenter, Sebring, Ohio

By MyValley Tributes Staff
27 First News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Burl Carpenter of Sebring, Ohio passed away on...

www.wkbn.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms'

(CNN) — Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Sebring, OH
Sebring, OH
Obituaries
The Associated Press

US says Myanmar repression of Muslim Rohingya is genocide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Violent repression of the largely Muslim Rohingya population in Myanmar amounts to genocide, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday, a declaration intended to both generate international pressure and lay the groundwork for potential legal action. Authorities made the determination based on confirmed accounts of...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Seven key developments in the Ukraine conflict this weekend

(CNN) — Civilian casualties continue to mount as a result of Russian attacks on Ukraine, and the besieged city of Mariupol has refused to surrender despite constant bombardment. Here are the key developments from the weekend. Ukrainian officials reject Russian request to surrender Mariupol. Russian forces continued their assault...
POLITICS
The Hill

SEC proposes long-awaited rules on companies' emissions, climate risk

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) proposed rules Monday that would force publicly traded companies to reveal the ways climate change could threaten their businesses and their own contributions to global warming. The SEC voted 3-1 Monday to propose long-awaited standards for how businesses traded on the stock market must...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation
Fox News

Marine Corps identifies four service members killed in plane crash during NATO exercise

The U.S. Marine Corps released the identities on Sunday of four service members who died when their aircraft crashed during a NATO exercise in the Arctic Circle on Friday. The four fallen Marines, who were assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing, are Capt. Matthew J. Tomkiewicz of Indiana, Capt. Ross A. Reynolds of Massachusetts, Gunnery Sgt. James W. Speedy of Ohio, and Cpl. Jacob M. Moore of Kentucky.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy