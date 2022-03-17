ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fast delivery startup Getir closes funding round with $12 bln valuation

 4 days ago
ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - Turkish fast delivery company Getir has closed a $768 million funding round, valuing the company at around $12 billion, a few months after it expanded to the United States, the company said on Thursday.

The series E funding round was led by Mubadala. Abu Dhabi Growth Fund (ADG), Alpha Wave Global, Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global participated in the funding round as major investors.

"This investment will enable us to further develop our proposition and technology, as well as... to continue to attract the best talent," Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.

Founded in 2015, Istanbul-based Getir pioneered the category of 10-minute delivery for customers who order by smartphone app, with riders fanning out from neighbourhood warehouses that stock essential groceries.

The company operates in 48 cities across seven European countries, the United States as well as all major cities in its home country.

Getir attracted around $1 billion in three funding rounds last year, with the last one valuing the company at more than $7.5 billion. read more

Reporting by Can Sezer Editing by Daren Butler, Alexandra Hudson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

