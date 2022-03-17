ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burroughs Squad Takes the Crown

By CV Weekly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the John Burroughs High School varsity and...

Daily Leader

St. Mary's, Cornell drop quarterfinal contests

ASSUMPTION — St. Mary's and Cornell made it to the state finals but then hit a road block as each side dropped two-set decisions in the quarterfinal round Friday. St. Mary's lost 25-12, 25-11 to Decatur Lutheran in the first quarterfinal match of the IESA Class 1A eighth grade finals tournament at A&M Junior High. Natalie Zimmerman served up 3 points for the Saints (19-6) while Trinity Cheek and Keylee Thomas each served up 2 points. Rosie Krenz and Haidyn Francis had 1 point apiece.
CORNELL, IL
St. Louis American

John Burroughs wins first state title

Springfield, MO - The John Burroughs Bombers made history in girls basketball by winning their first state championship this weekend at the MSHSAA Show-Me Showdown. The Bombers defeated St. Joseph Benton 54-46 to win the Class 4 state championship at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. John Burroughs (22-4) won the title with their excellent guard play throughout the lineup. Sophomore point guard Allie Turner had 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots. Sophomore guard Monet Witherspoon had 16 points and four rebounds while junior guard Sydney Starks added 12 points and six rebounds.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA Tournament Getting Crushed For Referee Explanation

NCAA Tournament referees have taken their share of heat from fans, as well as the media, this March Madness. And that continued Sunday when officials seemingly ducked an explanation for a questionable technical foul call on Illinois’ RJ Melendez. Per The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn, “Asked if media could receive...
COLLEGE SPORTS

