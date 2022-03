Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town will all be a part of a new CBS show that will determine their biggest fans. The network is now casting for a new show called Superfan. In each episode, fans of various artists will compete against each other in a series of games to determine who is the true stan. The winner will receive the "ultimate fan prize package."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO