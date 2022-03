When Jill Johnson opened Storehouse no. 9 three years ago, she said it was a step toward fulfilling a lifelong passion to explore interior design and home decor. “I would take out armloads of books about design,” Johnson remembered of her youth in Pennsylvania. “I’ve always been interested in having a store even as a young girl, and combining that with design and loving beauty seemed like a good combination.”

