The 2022 NFL offseason promised some wild quarterback moves, and it has delivered. Tom Brady retired and then un-retired. Aaron Rodgers announced he was returning to Green Bay and signed a massive extension. Kirk Cousins inked an extension in Minnesota. Russell Wilson was traded to the Broncos, Carson Wentz was shipped to the Commanders, and Deshaun Watson was moved to the Browns before agreeing to a huge deal. Mitchell Trubisky signed in Pittsburgh, and Teddy Bridgewater and Tyrod Taylor took on backup gigs with the Dolphins and Giants, respectively.

