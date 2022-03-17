AARP Offering Free Social Security Web Seminar and Certified Planning — Here’s How To Register by March 29

Seniors who depend on Social Security for a large percentage of their retirement income need a full understanding of how to make the most of the program and maximize their benefits. The AARP aims to help by offering a free webinar that explores how benefits work and how to make smarter choices.

Anyone interested in attending the webinar needs to register by Mar. 29, 2022. Among the topics to be discussed, according to the AARP website:

The impact of claiming Social Security benefits too early

Understanding earnings limits and other work considerations

Making the most of survivor benefits

How claiming age and the 10-year marriage rule affects spousal benefits

Understanding the intersection between Social Security and Medicare and the impact of late Medicare enrollment

Where to find guidance to help make informed decisions as you plan for the future

Volunteer Certified Financial Planners will be available to answer calls and provide general guidance and access to helpful resources. Calls are restricted to 10 minutes per caller, and limited appointments are available.

You can sign up for the webinar by going to the AARP’s registration page . You’ll be asked to provide your name, email address and zip code, and agree to the terms of use and privacy policy.

The seminar comes during a period of rapid enrollment in Social Security as more boomers hit retirement age.

More than 65 million people, or roughly one in six U.S. residents, collected Social Security benefits in January 2022, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. Older adults make up about 80% of beneficiaries, with the rest either receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or classified as young survivors of deceased workers.

About half of older Social Security recipients get at least 50% of their income from the program.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com