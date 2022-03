Promoter Frank Warren sees a lot of chinks in Anthony Joshua’s armor that he believes his client, Joe Joyce, can take advantage of. Talk of a fight between the British heavyweights has been brewing ever since Joshua, the former unified titlist in the division, hinted that he may take a stay-busy, interim bout as he waits for the Ukraine-Russia conflict to subside. Joshua was scheduled to fight Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine this summer, but it appears that Usyk, who is back home helping defend his people from the Russian invasion, is in no position to participate in a boxing bout anytime soon.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO