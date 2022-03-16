ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Google UX Design Professional Certificate

loras.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrepare for a career in the high-growth field of UX design- no experience or degree required. User experience (UX) designers focus on user interactions with products like websites, apps, and physical objects. They make everyday things useful, enjoyable, and accessible. With professional training designed by Google, get on the fast-track to...

www.loras.edu

Fast Company

8 Consumer habits that will change your online content

Website visitors have certain habits you need to understand to remain relevant and competitive in the online business world. These habits include reading on mobile devices, scanning content (instead of reading every word), and craving organization, among others. Understanding these habits can help you tweak your content accordingly to meet...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ux Design#Web Design#Design Tool#Ux
BGR.com

Google’s new Android feature frees up phone storage without deleting apps

Mobile apps are constantly getting bigger. The quality of photos and videos we capture with our phones continues to improve. These developments make it that much harder to manage your storage space. Even if your phone has 256GB of storage or more, chances are good that you have still had to delete unused apps and move some of your pictures and videos over to a computer. Thankfully, Google is getting ready to introduce a new feature on Android that should take some of the stress out of storage management.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Newly-discovered Android malware steals banking app login credentials

Earlier this month, security researchers at ThreatFabric discovered a dangerous new trojan. They dubbed it Xenomorph due to its ties with the Alien malware, which started to make the rounds in fall of 2020. But while the code resembles that of Alien, the Xenomorph malware is far more capable. According to ThreatFabric, more than 50,000 Android users have installed a malicious application containing the banking app malware. The threat actors behind the malware are reportedly targeting users of 56 different banks in Europe.
CELL PHONES
HackerNoon

What is Web3.0?! Explaining the Future of the Internet

Tim Berners-Lee, the creator of the World Wide Web, initially referred to Web 3.0 as the Semantic Web, with the goal of creating a more autonomous, intelligent, and open internet. Data will be decentralized, which is a significant improvement over the present generation of the internet (Web 2.0), in which data is mostly held in centralized repositories. For this to occur, programs must comprehend information theoretically and culturally. The semantic web and artificial intelligence (AI) are the two pillars of the web's development.
INTERNET
The New Yorker

What Google Search Isn’t Showing You

When I recently Googled “best toaster” on my phone, thinking about replacing the appliance in my apartment kitchen, the search immediately yielded a carrousel of images of products from various high-design brands: Balmuda, Hay, Smeg. (Guilty: I had definitely searched for the Japanese Balmuda’s steam-enabled toasters before.) Lower down on the results page were ads for online retailers such as Amazon and Wayfair, then another carrousel of “Popular Toasters” with user-review metrics, then a list of suggested queries under the heading “People also ask.” (“Is it worth buying an expensive toaster?” “You can’t gain much beyond the $100 models,” an answer pulled from CNET reads.) Swiping down further, I reached aggregated listicles clearly designed to exploit Google’s search algorithm and profit from affiliate marketing: toaster tips from Good Housekeeping, the “4 best toaster ovens of 2022” from Wirecutter. Further down still was a map of toasters that could be purchased in physical proximity to my apartment. I felt lost among the suggestions, awash in information and yet compelled by none of it.
CELL PHONES
TechCrunch

Google Docs now lets you draft emails with others and export them to Gmail

The launch is part of Google’s Smart Canvas push that leverages the “@ menu,” which lets users quickly perform actions. The email draft template can be accessed by entering “@email” in a Google Doc. Doing so will surface a template that includes To, Cc, Bcc and Subject lines. When you’re ready to send the email, you can select the Gmail icon to export your draft to the emailing service. A Gmail compose window will pop up and all of the email fields will be automatically filled out with the information you entered in the email draft in the Google Doc.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best Websites for Hiring People Online

Whether you're looking for a remote teammate, an online freelancer, or someone who will work in your office, the internet is the place to go to find them. But where exactly can you start hiring people? And how can you get talent to find you?. Today, let's look at the...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Master the IF Function in Google Sheets

IF statements can be a little intimidating, but they’re one of the most useful functions in spreadsheet programs. They allow you to perform calculations based on whether or not your raw data meets certain conditions. The IF function can be combined with many other functions to build formulas that fit your exact requirements, too.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

Choosing Between React, Gatsby, Next.js For Your Frontend

Front-End Web Development has seen a lot of additions in the JavaScript frameworks collection, with each being unique in its own way, coming with its own perks and disadvantages. I wanted to have a look at the React side of things only, check the main 2 frameworks built on top of the React library, and see why would anyone pick one against the others. Each framework/library was created in order to fulfill/the main application type that those technologies are used for: SPAs (Single Page Applications) Gatsby.js (Next.js) and SSR (Server-Side Rendering)
COMPUTERS
Apartment Therapy

The Most Inspirational TV Shows for Interior Design, According to Google

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to interior design inspiration, our favorite movies and television shows can play a big role. From incorporating similar color palettes to paying homage to popular design moments through playful accessories, there are plenty of ways that media inspires a pop culture lover’s interiors. Graphic designer Laura Horstmann nods to “Riverdale” and Harry Styles with their colorful LA rental, while the iconic “Friends” peephole can be replicated thanks to Etsy.
TV SHOWS

