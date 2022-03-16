ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBM

IBM Data Analyst Professional Certificate

loras.edu
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePower your data analyst career by learning the core principles of data analysis and gaining hands-on skills practice. Through nine courses, you’ll work with a variety of data sources, project scenarios, and data analysis tools, including Excel, SQL, Python, Jupyter Notebooks, and Cognos Analytics. You’ll gain practical experience with data manipulation...

www.loras.edu

Fast Company

The 10 most innovative companies in artificial intelligence of 2022

Explore the full 2022 list of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations whose efforts are reshaping their businesses, industries, and the broader culture. We’ve selected the firms making the biggest impact with their initiatives across 52 categories, including the most innovative AR/VR, design, and security companies. Once...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Data Is The New Coal

Sunil, is the Co-founder and CEO of Mintmesh, a company devoted to creating AI software for the engineering industry. Shocking though it may seem, data in many ways mirrors the oldest fossil fuel, from the discovery, rapid exploitation, plentifulness and availability to the subsequent waste, environmental drift and renewed focus on clean coal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

4 reasons The Future of Supply Chain is a must-attend event for VCs

In less than two months, logistics professionals from across the globe will be traveling to Northwest Arkansas to provide insights on emerging FreightTech and to predict trends and deviations in the supply chain industry. May 9-10, FreightWaves will host supply chain experts at the Rogers Convention Center for a two-day...
ROGERS, AR
#Data Mining#Data Science#Data Visualization#Data Management#Sql#Jupyter Notebooks#Cognos Analytics
pymnts

Electronic Health Records at the Heart of Public-Private Digital Identity Push

Electronic health records containing some of the most guarded personal data about people are making headlines again as a consortium of players join forces to create a universal single sign-in, allowing patients secure access to unified health data via digital identity. Coming out of the ViVE health technology conference happening...
HEALTH
hackernoon.com

Perks of Having Data-Centric AI in the Corporate World

You will understand the concept of the Data-Centric AI approach, meaning how data is changed or altered to improve performance and evaluation. We present data correcting techniques across all the AI projects such as labeling, managing, slicing, and data augmentation. Growth and opportunities in the corporate world enabled by Data-Centric AI.
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

IBM Whale Trades For March 07

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!. Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on IBM IBM. And retail traders should know. We...
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Flytxt to Intro New Data-driven Experiences in Oracle Digital Experience

As a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN) community, Flytxt is helping introduce new data-driven experiences in Oracle Digital Experience for Communications to improve the precision and personalization with which communication service providers (CSPs) launch products and support customers. The experiences target specific business personas within the CSP–the marketing,...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
IBM
NewsBreak
Python
psychologytoday.com

Towards Artificial General Intelligence

Recent novel approaches of functional contextualism may be the key to solving the problem of Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). Functional contextualism differentiates from traditional cognitive approaches. It will be important to consider ethical implications around AGI in the future. References to artificial intelligence (AI) beings have appeared throughout time since...
SOFTWARE
Benzinga

Will Chart Analysts Notice Bad Omen on Automatic Data Processing's Chart

If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP). A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
HackerNoon

5 Mistakes That Make AI Data Labeling Ineffective

Data labeling is one of the major pain points of businesses incorporating AI solutions is data annotation. Data labeling or data annotation is never a one-off event. It is a continuous process. Data is essential, but it should be relevant to your project goals. The data annotation tools market size was over $1 billion in 2010 and this is expected to grow at more than 30% CAGR by 2020. We have noticed that most organizations begin the data labeling process by focusing on developing in-house labeling tools.
SOFTWARE
Motley Fool

Is IBM Still a Great Dividend Stock?

IBM recently completed a decade-long strategy shift, refocusing on markets with juicy growth and generous profit margins. The stock has trailed behind the broader stock market for many years but the divided payouts still kept growing. Right now, you’re looking at a market-leading dividend yield plus stellar prospects for business...
STOCKS
Fast Company

A new Stanford study suggests AI still has a bias problem

A new report from the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI) describes the rapid maturation of the AI industry in 2021, but also contains some sobering news about AI bias. Natural language processing (NLP) models continued growing larger over the past year, according to the report. While that’s yielded...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
hackernoon.com

The Blockchain Application Development Lifecycle

Blockchain development differs from traditional application development in a number of important ways. Core blockchain developers are responsible for the entire blockchain life cycle. The life cycle includes research into its design and Innovative use cases of blockchain. Developers must be familiar with various concepts, for example, cryptography and popular blockchain programming languages ​​such as Solidity. The eight step process of developing a blockchain application, detailed below. The process is a tested and proven for blockchain developers in the industry, so that it produces very efficient and effectiv.
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: DoorDash Pilots Package Returns, Walmart Taps New Delivery Partner

Click here to read the full article. On-demand warehousing platform Olimp Freight launched a mobile app, while PIM platform Akeneo secured $135 million in funding. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWalmart Now Lets Online Shoppers 'Choose My Model' to Optimize FitAmazon's Rivian Vans Run Into Supply SnafusRetail Tech: Amazon Acquires Veeqo, New MakerSights Platform, Dollar General Pilots BNPLBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
RETAIL
HIT Consultant

Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare Launches

– Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, a solution that empowers healthcare enterprises to deliver seamless customer journeys with personalized and secure digital experiences. – Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare enables healthcare and life science companies to activate robust health and behavioral insights that shape...
TECHNOLOGY
Hackernoon

Women in Tech: An Interview With a Crypto Enthusiast

Tell us about yourself! I’m HR/PR & Co Founder at Sphynx Network. I identify and build relationships with the media and understand and influence the conversation. Furthermore, I work with competitors across broadcast, online, and social media platforms. I’m furthermore a crypto enthusiast, specializing in volatile, mostly decentralized assets. I’m certified as a human resources inspector, supporting the development and implementation of HR/PR initiatives and systems, while providing counseling on policies and procedures. Why did you choose this field in the first place? I like working with people and developing ideas with them. What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why? Most of the Crypto market. For young professionals or investors, cryptocurrencies sound like the business of the future. Although many people tend to buy only a few units to keep, hoping for potential growth in the future, active investors are dedicated to buying and selling crypto, maximizing their profit and revenue.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Affirmed Networks Powers Sierra's New Global Private APN Solution

Sierra Wireless, a leading IoT solutions provider, has launched a new global private access point name (APN) solution designed to accelerate application deployment by enabling customers to build devices with one single APN that is then translated into multiple private APNs within Sierra’s core network. All specific APN configurations...
TECHNOLOGY
rigzone.com

Noble, Maersk Pick Executive Team For Merged Company

Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling have announced the executive management team to be effective after the closing of the merger. — Noble Corporation and Maersk Drilling have announced the executive management team to be effective after the closing of the business combination. According to a statement by the two...
BUSINESS

