Google Project Management Professional Certificate

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet the plan, guide teammates, and manage changes, risks, and stakeholders. Over six courses, gain in-demand skills and learn from Google employees whose foundations in project management served as launchpads for their own careers. Course 1: Foundations of Project Management. This course is the first in a series of...

Management and Strategy Institute Launches Advanced Certifications

DOWNINGTOWN, PA — The Management and Strategy Institute (MSI) announced it has launched its first two advanced-level certifications. They are the first tiered certifications that MSI has developed, meaning you must complete several lower-level certifications to achieve the primary certification. For its first two advanced certifications, MSI has focused on the subjects of Business Leadership and Process Improvement.
Project Coordinator vs. Project Manager: Defining the Roles

Every business project has a lot of moving parts and a number of team members with different responsibilities and roles to see it through to completion. Two such roles which have very similar-sounding titles, but which are actually quite different when you dig beneath the surface, are that of project coordinator and project manager.
MIT Announces Digital Product Management Certificate Program

Given the increasing role of technology and machine learning in product management, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Sloan School of Management has launched a new Digital Product Management Certificate program for students enrolled in the school’s graduate degree programs, a Thursday announcement said. According to a news release,...
ICYMI: Grab your lifetime license of Microsoft Office for 85% off

TL;DR: Microsoft Office needs no introduction. The industry stalwart gives you everything you need to operate your side hustle or business from home. This deal includes lifetime licenses for Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access, as well as Lync and Infopath for seamless communication. There are plenty...
Is There a 'GitHub For Data Scientists'?

What if I say that there is a place where you can not only store your Data Science projects but also experiment on them right then and there? If I was asked this question before getting to know DagsHub I would probably laugh 😂😅. But it is real! Let me cut to the chase. You can say that DagsHub is the GitHub for Data Scientists. The 'only difference' - in my honest opinion- is that DagsHub can do a lot more things than GitHub and Gitlab. One such thing is that we can cover the entire ML Life Cycle and we don’t even need any Dev Ops.
TMS 2.0 is finally here — and it’s free

Shippers and brokers are traditionally forced to use off-the-shelf transportation management systems because they cannot afford to build their own TMS. These systems come at a steep cost — despite the growing number of TMS solutions on the market, many fall drastically short of expectations and are prohibitively expensive.
NodeJS Google Authentication Using Passport and Express

If you have ever used your Google account to sign in to an application then you might have noticed how easy it is. You only need to click one button and don't have to type your email or password. While this seems simple, what happens under the hood is quite complex. However, tools like Passport make it easier.
Liveblocks grabs $5 million for its real-time collaboration API

Boldstart is leading today’s round. Atlassian, Kima Ventures, Seedcamp as well as multiple business angels also participated. Boldstart and Seedcamp already invested in the company’s pre-seed round. Over the past few years, building a web app has become easier thanks to frameworks and APIs. But letting multiple people...
Deals: Linux Administration Bootcamp, Save 60%

We have an awesome deal for our readers on the Linux Administration Bootcamp in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week. The Linux Administration Bootcamp is available in our deals store for $79, that is a saving of 60% off the normal price. The Linux Operating System is becoming increasingly...
Women in Tech: An Interview With a Crypto Enthusiast

Tell us about yourself! I’m HR/PR & Co Founder at Sphynx Network. I identify and build relationships with the media and understand and influence the conversation. Furthermore, I work with competitors across broadcast, online, and social media platforms. I’m furthermore a crypto enthusiast, specializing in volatile, mostly decentralized assets. I’m certified as a human resources inspector, supporting the development and implementation of HR/PR initiatives and systems, while providing counseling on policies and procedures. Why did you choose this field in the first place? I like working with people and developing ideas with them. What tech are you most excited/passionate about right now and why? Most of the Crypto market. For young professionals or investors, cryptocurrencies sound like the business of the future. Although many people tend to buy only a few units to keep, hoping for potential growth in the future, active investors are dedicated to buying and selling crypto, maximizing their profit and revenue.
Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare Launches

– Adobe announced the general availability of Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare, a solution that empowers healthcare enterprises to deliver seamless customer journeys with personalized and secure digital experiences. – Adobe Experience Cloud for Healthcare enables healthcare and life science companies to activate robust health and behavioral insights that shape...
Franchises, partnerships emerge in Ransomware-as-a-Service operations

Over the past year, many 'franchise' deals and new partnerships have emerged in the Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS) industry. RaaS has arguably become one of the most prolific and dangerous threats to enterprise security today. Cybercriminals have worked out that they can make serious profits from leasing out their ransomware creations, and especially if it is used against large companies able to pay high 'ransom' payments to have their data decrypted after a successful infection.
