The Addressable Social Networking platforms market is expected to grow between 2021 and 2026 with a CAGR of 25.38%,. Today's article aims to provide a market and competitive framework in the social network industry, focusing on Pinterest (PINS). We believe PINS is a fascinating stock in the current market environment. High-interest rate hikes expectations have punished many high growth and low profitability stocks. At the same time, many of the social media stocks have been falling together with Meta (FB) and their worsening fundamentals due to the investments in their Reality Labs. Indeed PINS 2021 was not one of their best years if we look at user growth. However, we argue that investors should not put PINS in this basket. The last year demonstrated that it can quickly increase profitability through higher revenue per user and international expansion.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO