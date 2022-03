Nintendo's Wii and DSi shop channels are offline, meaning those who want to redownload old DSi or Wii games are currently unable to do so. As spotted by Eurogamer, both shop channels appear to have been down since March 16, with Nintendo giving no prior warning that either shop would be taken offline. Those trying to access the DSi shop are getting the error code 290502, while those trying to access the Wii shop channel are getting error code 209601 – both of which indicate an (in this case non-existent) network error.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 HOURS AGO