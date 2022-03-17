ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa jewelry store creates rings to support Ukrainians

By Ryan Hill
 4 days ago
LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - A co-owner of the Jewelry Loft store in La Mesa is hoping for the best for her loved ones, her friends and others struggling amid the war in Ukraine.

"This hits so close for home, literally. This is where I'm from. This is where I was born,” said Yuliya Ulman.

Ulman moved to the U.S. with her family from Ukraine when she was just 9 years old.

"This is devastating what's going on and how can we help?" Ulman said.

Her businesses is crafting a way help those back in Ukraine.

"So what we decided to do is create a ring that has stones that represent the Ukrainian flag,” Ulman said. "And the proceeds will go directly to those that are in need the most."

Ulman's desire to help her loved ones and giving back to those in country sends a message for her son.

"That's probably the biggest reason why we want to do good, right? It's to help people and show our kids how lucky we are to be here,” Ulman said.

Ulman said she believes more than 20 of them have sold so far since announcing the sale of these supporting rings.

"They don't really need the ring. They just want to support. It's an amazing feeling because it's such a feeling of community so far away but so close to our hearts,” Ulman said.

On top of that, Ulman said during March her store will also allow customers to donate 20 percent of any purchase they make in the store to send to those in Ukraine.

Ukrainian family reunited after CBP separation in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Ukrainian family separated at the San Ysidro Port of Entry is back together and speaking out for the first time since the entire ordeal. Lena Kara was separated from her nursing six-month-old baby for nearly nine days by Customs and Border Protection after the family attempted to claim asylum by driving up to the Port of Entry in San Ysidro.
SAN DIEGO, CA
