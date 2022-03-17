ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Ambitious 8-year-old golfer determined to be the best

By WFTS Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Z7SV_0ehuT0kk00

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — An ambitious 8-year-old golfer is putting in the work so she can be the best in the game.

Kylani Gathers has been swinging a golf club for nearly her entire life.

"When I was 3 years old, I did have plastic clubs," Kylani said. "Me and my dad would always hit them inside the house and we wouldn't break anything."

On her 7th birthday, she got her first set of real clubs.

"I bought the clubs and it was the best thing that could've happened," said her father, Corey Gathers. "She started hitting, stripping everything pretty well at that point."

WFTS

"I started watching my dad and a lot of pros play on TV and I just wanted to play golf so bad," Kylani said.

She's on the driving range at least twice a week, hitting between 400-500 balls. She travels across the Southeast, competing in U.S. Kids Golf tournaments. Her first contest didn't go so well.

"She signed up for her first tournament at Disney, and she placed dead last. If not, close to last," Kylani's dad said. "I thought she was going to quit. I thought she didn't want anything to do with it. But it kind of lit a fire."

WFTS

"Because I wanted to get better every time. If you keep going then you ended up being good. I just wanted to be that good," Kylani said.

The drive to be the best led her to a 9-under first-place finish at the Jim Thorpe Invitational and another invite to Pinehurst in North Carolina for the U.S. Kids Golf World Championship.

With every ping of the ball on the driving range, Kylani gets a step closer to her dream of becoming a professional golfer.

"I want to be a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour when I grow up and win a lot of money," Kylani said.

The U.S. Kids Golf World Championship begins on Aug. 4.

This story was originally published by Kyle Burger on Scripps station WFTS in Tampa, Florida.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Bryson DeChambeau: "It is a hard decision"

Bryson DeChambeau’s comeback could begin next week. The eight-time TOUR winner is in the field for the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, which begins Wednesday at Austin Country Club. Injuries have kept DeChambeau off the PGA TOUR since he missed the cut Farmers Insurance Open in late January.
GOLF
Golf.com

Struggling to make solid contact with your irons? Try this

The most common miss recreational golfers suffer with their irons is falling short of their intended target. This is in part caused by overestimating their distances and, therefore, not taking near enough club. But there’s another reason: They don’t hit the ball solidly with consistency. Tops and thins are a...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"It stings" PGA Tour pro reacts to losing card despite Friday fireworks

Wesley Bryan says he's "not done trying" after falling short of retaining his full playing rights on the PGA Tour. Bryan, 32, will now have to rely on Monday qualifiers, sponsor's exemptions and past champions status if he is to play anymore events for the remainder of the season on the circuit.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Reacts To Lia Thomas’ NCAA Championship

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick, who helped break barriers in the racing world, has weighed in on Lia Thomas’ performance at the NCAA championships. Thomas, a transgender swimmer for Penn, won an NCAA championship in the freestyle division earlier this weekend. The Penn swimmer, who previously competed...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golfer#Pinehurst#Golf Club#Riverview#Kylani Gathers
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Alabama

Recently I have been researching and writing a series articles featuring the richest people in cities and states across the United States. Today it is time to turn our attention to Alabama and look at the richest person in Alabama. Not only how they made their money but what they are doing with their wealth to help the community.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy