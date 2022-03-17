ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

MusiCares’ Joni Mitchell Tribute Slates Brandi Carlile, Beck, Sara Bareilles, St. Vincent and More

By Chris Willman
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ncuq3_0ehuSZUj00

Click here to read the full article.

A cast of 18 Grammy-winning or -nominated performers has been announced for MusiCares ’ person of the year salute to Joni Mitchell taking place on April 1 in Las Vegas, with Brandi Carlile and Jon Batiste leading the way as the night’s artistic directors as well as being among the featured musicians.

Also appearing on the list of performers covering Mitchell’s material at the gala dinner: Sara Bareilles , Beck, Black Pumas, Leon Bridges, Lauren Daigle, Mickey Guyton, Herbie Hancock, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Allison Russell, Stephen Stills and St. Vincent. Graham Nash will also be part of the evening, via a remote performance.

Eight of those performers had been announced when the MusiCares dinner was first slated for L.A. in late January and have made the move to Las Vegas in April. Ten are new additions, as of today’s announcement — Bareilles, Beck, Daigle, Khan, Kidjo, Lauper, Porter, Russell, Stills and St. Vincent.

(Two artists who’d been booked for the show when it was to take place in January, James Taylor and Maggie Rogers, no longer appear on the lineup, having had to bow out because of conflicts with the rescheduled date.)

As previously announced, the 31st annual MusiCares gala will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Conference Center instead of its usual L.A. Convention Center locale, two nights before the Grammys. The awards show was bumped from its January 31 date and Crypto.com Arena location to April in Vegas due to the pandemic spike at the beginning of the year. Some other attendant annual events, like Clive Davis’ Grammy eve gala, have been called off due to the move to Nevada, but the show is going on, on the road, for MusiCares.

While Batiste and Carlile are serving as the first artistic co-directors that the Recording Academy has selected in MusiCares dinner history, producer Mike Elizondo is serving as the night’s musical director. The live event broadcast company Lewis & Clark is producing.

Last year’s MusiCares event was a virtual one, with no designated honoree. Previous persons of the year at the galas have included Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, Aerosmith, Fleetwood Mac and Carole King. Often, but not in every instance, performance highlights are later edited and released for home video.

“We’re excited to honor Joni together, in-person, as a music community and can’t wait to bring this great event to Las Vegas,” said Laura Segura, MusiCares’ executive director, in a statement. “We will be celebrating with a purpose, toasting one of music’s greatest songwriters and musicians, while raising vital funds to address the critical health and social service needs of the music community.”

Tickets for the benefit are available for purchase here . Individual tickets begin at $2,500 and tables of 12 are $25,000 and up. A cocktail reception, silent auction with celebrity items and banquet dinner precede the crowning tribute concert. Proceeds benefit MusiCares’ mission to support members of the music community whose health and welfare are in crisis. The org was founded by the Recording Academy in 1989 as its chief charitable wing.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Variety

MusiCares Virtual Fundraiser to Feature Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Fitz and Other Performers

Click here to read the full article. For a second year, MusiCares will be hosting a virtual fundraiser that’s open to the general public and features new performances recorded for the occasion by an array of stars, this year including Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, k.d. lang, Shawn Colvin and Fitz of Fitz and the Tantrums, among others. Officially dubbed “MusiCares: Music on a Mission, Presented by GIbson,” the online benefit premieres March 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT and can be seen for the price of a $25 ticket, with proceeds going to the Recording Academy’s charitable wing. Other performers set for...
ADVOCACY
Variety

Dolly Parton, James Patterson, Reese Witherspoon Team on Film Adaptation of ‘Run, Rose, Run’

Click here to read the full article. Dolly Parton will return to the big screen in an upcoming feature film adaption of “Run, Rose, Run.” The movie is based on a novel that Parton co-wrote with James Patterson. The pair will produce the feature film for Hello Sunshine. Its founder Reese Witherspoon will also produce the movie along with Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television Lauren Neustadter. “Run, Rose, Run” was published this month and topped The New York Times bestseller list. Parton also released a chart-topping companion album of the same name through her label, Butterfly Records. “Run, Rose,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘SNL’ Sets Jake Gyllenhaal, Lizzo and Jerrod Carmichael as April Hosts, Musical Guests Include Camila Cabello and Gunna

Click here to read the full article. “Saturday Night Live” has set the lineup of hosts for its next batch of shows, tapping Jerrod Carmichael, Jake Gyllenhaal and Lizzo. While Lizzo will be pulling double duty as her own musical guest, Gunna and Camila Cabello will perform alongside the other two hosts. Per NBC, Carmichael will make his “SNL” hosting debut April 2. Carmichael’s new special, “Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel,” debuts April 1 on HBO. He will be joined at Studio 8H by Gunna, who is also marking his first time at “SNL” musical guest. The Grammy-nominated artist’s latest album, “DS4Ever,” debuted...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

HBO’s ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘Lovecraft Country’ Take Top TV Honors at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

Click here to read the full article. The Guild of Music Supervisors held its 12th annual awards ceremony virtually on March 20. Recognizing those who excel at the craft of music supervision in film, television, documentaries, games, advertising and trailers, the night’s big winners included HBO’s “The White Lotus,” supervised by Janet Lopez, who gave an impassioned acceptance speech, thanking the music makers of Hawaii for taking her call, and Liza Richardson for “Lovecraft Country” season 1. The Netflix film “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” supervised by Steven Gizicki, took home the prize for film budgeted over $25 million. Mandi Collier won twice for...
FIFA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Variety

Oscars: Ultimate Party Guide 2022

Click here to read the full article. Celebrate this year’s Oscars before, during and after the big night. From Mindy Kaling to Beyoncé and Jay-Z, celerities and industry bosses will toast the nominees and winners of the 94th Academy Awards. Pop that bubbly and shine those shoes because the fun is about to begin. MARCH 22 Emily’s List 9:30 a.m. This year’s theme is “The Collective Power of Women.” Panelists include Gloria Calderón Kellett, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Robin Theade, U.S. Rep. Karen Bass. Moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown. Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles 300 Doheny Dr., Beverly Hills Oscar Week Events: Shorts 7 p.m. Hosted by Academy Short Films and Feature Animation...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Why Tony Bennett Played a Big Part in the ‘Mrs. Maisel’ Season Finale — Despite Not Being Seen or Heard

Click here to read the full article. In the Season Four finale of Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Tony Bennett managed to be arguably the episode’s biggest star without having to show his face or sing a note. The episode — “How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?,” written and directed by the streaming comedy’s creator, Amy Sherman-Palladino — took place immediately before and after famously risqué comedian Lenny Bruce (played by Luke Kirby) performed his historic Feb. 2, 1961 gig at Carnegie Hall, with the show’s title character and Bruce having a conversation that wraps around Bennett, portrayed as the epitome...
TV SERIES
Variety

Trevor Noah Says ‘Counsel Kanye, Not Cancel Kanye’ After Grammys Ban Rapper From Performing

Click here to read the full article. Trevor Noah wrote on social media that Kanye West should be counseled and not canceled following the news that the rapper was being barred from performing at the 2022 Grammys. Noah is hosting the Grammys for the second consecutive year. “The Daily Show” host and West generated headlines last week after the rapper was banned from Instagram for 24 hours because of a slur he used against Noah, who previously denounced West’s behavior toward ex-wife Kim Kardashian. “Over time, Kanye has become more and more belligerent in how he tries to get Kim back,”...
ELECTIONS
Variety

Race to Erase MS Gala to Feature Nile Rodgers & Chic Performance, Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive Fashion Show

Click here to read the full article. After two years of presenting the annual Race to Erase MS gala as a drive-in event at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, the annual festivities will return as a ballroom benefit at the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza hotel on May 20. Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform during the evening’s program, which will also feature a Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive fashion show with clothing designed to make dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities. “I am thrilled to be returning to our longtime home at the Fairmont Century Plaza for this year’s Race to...
PASADENA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Angélique Kidjo
Person
Maggie Rogers
Person
Lauren Daigle
Person
James Taylor
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Tanya Tucker
Person
Graham Nash
Person
Beck
Person
Carole King
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Chaka Khan
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Stephen Stills
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Sara Bareilles
Variety

Red Hot Chili Peppers to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Click here to read the full article. Hollywood’s very own Red Hot Chili Peppers are getting a star on the Walk of Fame. The “Californication” rockers will receive the honor at an unveiling ceremony scheduled for Thursday, March 31 at 11:30 a.m. The star — the 2,717th on the Walk of Fame — is located in the second row at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to Amoeba Records on the south side of the street, and next to TV producer Harry Friedman’s star. Pat Sajak and Jack Paar’s stars will neighbor the Chili Peppers’ to the west and east, respectively. George Clinton, who...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Amy Schumer Tried to Get Zelenskyy to Appear at Oscars: ‘But It’s Not Me Producing the Show’

Click here to read the full article. Amy Schumer is co-hosting the 94th Academy Awards with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, and she’s revealed at least one idea she planned for the upcoming ceremony: having Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy appear during the ceremony via satellite or a pre-taped video segment. The 2022 Oscars will take place while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, and many celebrities have raises millions of dollars for Ukrainian aid. “I think there is definitely pressure in one way to be like, ‘This is a vacation, let people forget we just want to have this night,’ but it...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ben Stiller in Talks to Play Jack Torrance in ‘The Shining’ Stage Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. Ben Stiller is in talks to star in Ivo van Hove’s upcoming stage adaptation of Stephen King’s horror classic “The Shining,” Variety has confirmed. The play is scheduled to open on the West End next year. Should Stiller’s deal close, he will play the lead role of Jack Torrance, an aspiring writer and recovering alcoholic who is hired as an off-season caretaker in a historic Colorado hotel. Jack Nicholson immortalized the character on screen in Stanley Kubrick’s seminal 1980 film “The Shining.” It would not be the first foray in live theater for Stiller, who is...
MOVIES
Variety

Olivia Rodrigo on Revisiting and Reimagining Songs From ‘Sour’ for Disney Plus Film ‘Driving Home 2 U’

Click here to read the full article. In the upcoming Disney Plus film “Driving Home 2 U,” Olivia Rodrigo takes a road trip through the desert while looking in the rearview mirror at her Grammy-nominated debut album “Sour,” which released nearly one year ago. Driving a vintage sky blue Ford Bronco, Rodrigo travels from Salt Lake City, Utah — where she filmed her breakout part on “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” — to Malibu, Calif., stopping along the way to deliver artfully constructed and rearranged performances of 11 tracks from the triple-platinum certified album. Standouts include a fast-paced, distorted...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musicares#Pentatonix#Lauper Porter
Variety

Kanye West Barred From Performing at Grammys Due to ‘Concerning Online Behavior,’ Rep Confirms

Click here to read the full article. Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammy Awards due to his “concerning online behavior,” a rep for the artist confirms to Variety. Reps for the Recording Academy and CBS, which present the Grammys, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. West’s rep cited a report in the Blast posted late Friday claiming that the artist’s team received a phone call Friday night informing him he had been “unfortunately” removed from the lineup of performers for the show due to his “concerning online behavior.” While West, who is up for five 2022...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Academy Museum Announces Upcoming Season, Exhibits on Hollywood Founders, ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Boyz n the Hood’

Click here to read the full article. The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures revealed the first round of exhibits for its 2022-2023 season on Monday, including a tribute to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 film “The Godfather” and its first permanent exhibit, “Hollywoodland,” dedicated to the founders of Hollywood. Other newly announced additions to the museum include “Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,” a tribute to French filmmaker Agnès Varda and spaces dedicated to “Boyz n the Hood” (1991), “Casablanca” (1942) and the collaborations of production designer Sarah Greenwood and set decorator Katie Spencer. “The history of film is endlessly rich and varied, which is...
MUSEUMS
Variety

Album Chart Gets a Refresh With Lil Durk, Ghost Taking the Two Top Spots

Click here to read the full article. The recently stagnant album chart got a big refresh this week, as new albums counted for four of the top 10 albums in the new Billboard 200, with Lil Durk’s “7220” riding atop the crop with one of the biggest debuts of 2022 so far. Also debuting in the top 10 are Ghost’s “Impera” at No. 2, Rex Orange County’s “Who Cares” at No. 5 and For King & Country’s “What Are We Waiting For?” at No. 7. (Yes, it’s a big week for question marks on the album chart.) On the Billboard Hot 100,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Jason Katims Apple Series ‘Dear Edward’ Rounds Out Cast

Click here to read the full article. The Apple series “Dear Edward” from creator Jason Katims has added eleven new cast members, Variety has learned. Audrey Corsa, Eva Ariel Binder, Idris Debrand, Amy Forsyth, Brittany S. Hall, Carter Hudson, Maxwell Jenkins, Jenna Qureshi,, Anna Uzele, Ivan Shaw, and Dario Ladani Sanchez will all star in the series alongside previously announced cast members Connie Britton, Taylor Schilling and Colin O’Brien. Full character descriptions and rep info for the new additions can be found below. “Dear Edward” is based on the book of the same name by Ann Napolitano. It tells the story of Edward Adler...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘West Side Story’ Star Rachel Zegler Doesn’t Have a Ticket to the Oscars — Will Disney Give One Up for Her?

Click here to read the full article. “West Side Story” breakout star Rachel Zegler revealed in an Instagram post on Sunday that she doesn’t have a ticket to attend the 94th Academy Awards, sparking a wave of outrage on social media from fans. “Idk y’all, I have tried it all, but it doesn’t seem to be happening,” Zegler wrote in a comment to a user on Instagram. “I will root for ‘West Side Story’ from my couch and be proud of the work we so tirelessly did three years ago. I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate...
MOVIES
Variety

Will Butler Announces Departure From Arcade Fire: ‘Time for New Things’

Click here to read the full article. Will Butler’s time with Arcade Fire has come to a close. The instrumentalist, longtime member and brother to frontman Win Butler made his departure from the band public through Twitter on Saturday afternoon. “Hi friends — I’ve left Arcade Fire,” Butler’s thread begins. “I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete. There was no acute reason beyond that I’ve changed — and the band has changed — over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things.” Hi friends—I’ve left Arcade Fire — Will Butler (@butlerwills) March 19, 2022 Butler also...
MUSIC
Variety

‘The Gilded Age’ Provided TV’s Simplest, Smoothest-Brained Pleasures, Lifted by Carrie Coon

Click here to read the full article. Monday night brings the end of what has been one of 2022’s most indulgent pleasures — and one that calls to mind the TV of a decade prior. HBO’s “The Gilded Age” has made a strong argument for the efficacy of series creator Julian Fellowes’ method as a deliverer of narrative delight. Every episode has been an hourlong fantasia in which the mind, unbothered by a plot that seems at best ornamental, is free to roam — a pleasant, happy state of what Gen Z might call “smooth-brained” experience, untroubled and uncomplicated by the...
TV SERIES
Variety

Keira Knightley-Voiced Animated Biopic ‘Charlotte’ Gets Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Keira Knightley-voiced animated biopic “Charlotte” has an official trailer. The feature, from Good Deed Entertainment, the studio behind “Loving Vincent,” tells the story of Charlotte Salomon, a young German-Jewish artist who was murdered in Auschwitz at the age of 26. “Charlotte” is directed by Eric Warin and Tahir Rana and features the voices of Jim Broadbent (“Downton Abbey,” Brenda Blethyn (“Pride and Prejudice”), Sam Claflin (“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”), Eddie Marsan (“Ridley Road”), Sophie Okonedo (“Death on the Nile”) and Mark Strong (“1917”). It also features one of the last performances from “Peaky Blinders” star...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

53K+
Followers
49K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy