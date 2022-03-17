ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Next stop on No. 1 recruit Arch Manning’s visit tour: Georgia

By Jeremy Crabtree about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5DMT_0ehuSRQv00
(Chad Simmons/On3)

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning will be at Georgia on Friday, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons reported earlier this week.

It is Manning’s first visit of the 2022 calendar year. Manning is also scheduled to visit Texas later this month.

The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place in the race for Manning, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. The On3 RPM gives Georgia an 11.5% chance to end up with Manning, compared to 41.2% for Alabama and 36.3% for the Longhorns.

However, Jake Reuse of On3’s DawgsHQ says the Dawgs are definitely in the thick of things with Manning.

“We’ve heard the buzz around Alabama and Texas, and we do believe it to be legitimate,” Reuse said. “What we also believe to be legitimate is that Manning isn’t putting visits in just for the sake of doing it.

“From what we’re hearing the Dawgs in no way believe they are out of this recruitment, and this weekend will likely be a much clearer window into just how things may take shape moving forward.”

Some of the top programs in the country are in pursuit of the top-rated passer. According to his high school coach, Nelson Stewart, his visit schedule is going to be all over the place this spring.

Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss and LSU are all in on Arch,” Stewart told On3’s Inside Texas. “He’s not following an itinerary. He’s got more a free-flowing schedule.”

For more on UGA’s big visit weekend, be sure to check out the coverage from On3’s DawgsHQ.

Arch Manning clearly No. 1 recruit in country

In the latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings released late last month, Arch Manning was unsurprisingly the No. 1 recruit.

He is also the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 On3 Consensus. On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said Manning still has a firm grasp on the No. 1 spot in the country, which he has held since On3 started ranking 2023 recruits.

“Arch Manning continues to hold down the No. 1 overall spot, also making him the top-ranked quarterback in the cycle,” Power said. “We first saw Manning in person last summer alongside most of the other top 2023 quarterbacks on the college camp circuit. He was the most developed and well-rounded of the group. At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Manning has one of the quicker releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback in recent cycles. His ability to make translatable, high-level plays from within the pocket and outside of structure. He’s an accurate passer to all levels. Manning also has shown the ability to create some big gains with his legs, rushing for around 400 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior at New Orleans Isidore Newman.”

Manning currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.6 million, which ranks fifth among all amateur football and basketball players and No. 1 among high school football recruits. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
On3.com

LOOK: 4-star RB Dante Dowdell puts up impressive NFL Combine workout stat

Picayune (Miss.) Picayune Memorial running back Dante Dowdell has had an impressive spring so far. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound prospect from Mississippi was impressive at the Under Armour Next camp in Atlanta and has added notable offers from Georgia Tech, Oregon, Minnesota, Tennessee, South Carolina, Boston College and Auburn and is also hearing some from Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
NFL
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Texas A&M offers Five-Star QB Dante Moore

Following the loss of Eli Holstein from the 2023 class, Texas A&M made their first 2023 quarterback offer since August 2021, to Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 4 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Local
Louisiana Sports
On3.com

SEC NCAA Tournament Recap: And Then There Was One

The SEC started the NCAA Tournament with six teams in the field. After four days, only one remains in the Sweet 16. Overall, the SEC has had a very poor showing after an incredible season as a conference. Come Thursday night, the SEC might be out of March Madness completely. Here’s the rundown after four days of rough results in the big dance.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Tigers Today: Former Clemson star Andrew Booth to have surgery

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
NFL
On3.com

NC State basketball recruiting updated class of 2023 hot board

It will not be long before the busy months for the class of 2023 in NC State basketball recruiting will be here. The following is an updated list of players on the NC State basketball recruiting board who have offers and have not eliminated the Wolfpack from consideration. Taken off...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#High School Football#American Football#Longhorns#Reuse#Lsu#Uga
On3.com

Andrew Jones, Marcus Carr address future with Texas

A once-promising season for Texas ended in abrupt fashion on Sunday, as the No. 6-seeded Longhorns lost to the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers by an 81-71 final, leading to questions about Andrew Jones and Marcus Carr‘s futures in Austin. Jones and Carr, two of Texas’ starting guards and workhorses...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
On3.com

Inside Texas Today: Women's basketball heads to the Sweet 16

Welcome to Inside Texas Today! Each weekday morning, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest news and notes from around the Forty Acres, including notable events, player honors, and where to watch Longhorn sports that day. Here’s the Monday, March 21, 2022 edition. [Get four months of Inside Texas...
BASKETBALL
On3.com

Former Georgia pass rusher Lorenzo Carter signs with new NFL team

Georgia Bulldogs product Lorenzo Carter, who spent the entirety of his first four NFL seasons with the New York Giants, is now returning to Georgia on a one-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. “Giants pass-rusher Lorenzo Carter is expected to sign a 1-year...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy