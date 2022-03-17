Next stop on No. 1 recruit Arch Manning’s visit tour: Georgia

(Chad Simmons/On3)

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman Five-Star Plus+ quarterback Arch Manning will be at Georgia on Friday, On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons reported earlier this week.

It is Manning’s first visit of the 2022 calendar year. Manning is also scheduled to visit Texas later this month.

The Bulldogs are currently sitting in third place in the race for Manning, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. The On3 RPM gives Georgia an 11.5% chance to end up with Manning, compared to 41.2% for Alabama and 36.3% for the Longhorns.

However, Jake Reuse of On3’s DawgsHQ says the Dawgs are definitely in the thick of things with Manning.

“We’ve heard the buzz around Alabama and Texas, and we do believe it to be legitimate,” Reuse said. “What we also believe to be legitimate is that Manning isn’t putting visits in just for the sake of doing it.

“From what we’re hearing the Dawgs in no way believe they are out of this recruitment, and this weekend will likely be a much clearer window into just how things may take shape moving forward.”

Some of the top programs in the country are in pursuit of the top-rated passer. According to his high school coach, Nelson Stewart, his visit schedule is going to be all over the place this spring.

“Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ole Miss and LSU are all in on Arch,” Stewart told On3’s Inside Texas. “He’s not following an itinerary. He’s got more a free-flowing schedule.”

For more on UGA’s big visit weekend, be sure to check out the coverage from On3’s DawgsHQ.

Arch Manning clearly No. 1 recruit in country

In the latest edition of On3’s 2023 rankings released late last month, Arch Manning was unsurprisingly the No. 1 recruit.

He is also the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 On3 Consensus. On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power said Manning still has a firm grasp on the No. 1 spot in the country, which he has held since On3 started ranking 2023 recruits.

“Arch Manning continues to hold down the No. 1 overall spot, also making him the top-ranked quarterback in the cycle,” Power said. “We first saw Manning in person last summer alongside most of the other top 2023 quarterbacks on the college camp circuit. He was the most developed and well-rounded of the group. At 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, Manning has one of the quicker releases we’ve seen from a high school quarterback in recent cycles. His ability to make translatable, high-level plays from within the pocket and outside of structure. He’s an accurate passer to all levels. Manning also has shown the ability to create some big gains with his legs, rushing for around 400 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior at New Orleans Isidore Newman.”

Manning currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.6 million, which ranks fifth among all amateur football and basketball players and No. 1 among high school football recruits. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.