Former Penn State receiver signs huge NFL contract; Lions send out more new offers: Newsstand

Happy March and Mat Madness, Penn State fans. Plus, it’s St. Patrick’s Day, too.

The world of college athletics is humming today. The NCAA wrestling tournament kicks off at Noon ET in Detroit, Mich. Meanwhile, the men’s basketball tournament gets underway when Michigan and Colorado State meet at 12:15 p.m. inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

As for the rest of the sports world, there is plenty of news out there that pertains to the Nittany Lions. A former player signed a big new deal overnight. And, new offers went out on Wednesday.

Here are the top tweets and headlines about Penn State on March 17.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start with Chris Godwin.

The former Nittany Lion will no longer have to play under the franchise tag with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022. That’s because the receiver and NFC South franchise agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal, per multiple media reports.

Godwin suffered a torn ACL last season, and Bucs coach Bruce Arians said that he’s about 40 percent recovered, per ESPN. It’s clear, then, that the team has no reservations about whether or not the Delaware native will return to form.

“Knowing Chris and the way he works — he had a good surgery, and those guys are coming back faster and faster now — I don’t think that’s going to be a problem at all,” Arians told ESPN.

In other news, Penn State sent out a couple of offers on Wednesday.

The Nittany Lions are now in the mix for another 2023 running back. Four-star Missouri ball carrier Jeremiyah Love added head coach James Franklin’s team to a list of suitors that includes 24 other programs. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound back is set to visit Notre Dame this week.

Penn State also offered 2023 Rome, Ga., defensive end Stephiylan Green. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound prospect has 22 offers. Georgia is the current favorite in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“Sandy and I have worked for the last eight years to improve the experience of the student athletes we serve. I have admired how deeply Sandy cares for our students, providing them with the resources needed to have a world class experience at Penn State, while preparing them for a lifetime of impact beyond their time here.

“Her friendship will be missed but I look forward to cheering her on in her next chapter. Fumi, the girls and I will forever appreciate the time we spent together at Penn State. We Are…forever.”

–James Franklin on Penn State AD Sandy Barbour, who will retire this summer.