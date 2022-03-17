ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins adding another former 49er in WR, special teamer that played under Mike McDaniel, Wes Welker

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago

After the Miami Dolphins landed running back Raheem Mostert on Wednesday night, another former San Francisco 49er agreed to terms with the team on Thursday morning.

The Dolphins are bringing in wide receiver and special teams player Trent Sherfield, a league source confirmed to the Sun Sentinel. Sherfield will be on a one-year deal, according to NFL Network, which first reported the move.

It reunites Sherfield with — not only new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel in Miami — but also wide receivers coach Wes Welker. On top of Sherfield and Mostert, the Dolphins also recently added receiver and return specialist River Cracraft, who spent the past two seasons in San Francisco.

With the 49ers last season, Sherfield had nine receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown. He spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and had his most productive year as a rookie in 2018, recording 19 receptions for 210 yards and a touchdown. The Vanderbilt alum has five career spot starts.

It’s another special teams addition after the Dolphins lost former receiver and special teams ace Mack Hollins, who joined the Las Vegas Raiders, on Wednesday evening. Along with Sherfield and Cracraft, the Dolphins added another special teams standout in cornerback Keion Crossen, who agreed to terms on Monday.

Sherfield and Cracraft will have a chance to compete in training camp in August with the likes of Lynn Bowden, Allen Hurns and Preston Williams for spots behind projected starting receivers Jaylen Waddle, DeVante Parker and Cedrick Wilson Jr.

