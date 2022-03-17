Why Running Back is a Major Position of Need for the Aggies in 2023

(Joseph Hastings/On3)

Texas A&M currently has four scholarship running backs on the roster, with a fifth in Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma four-star Le’Veon Moss signed and expected to join the team this summer.

Looking ahead to 2023, running back is a key position of need as the Aggies might need to take two in the class. Isaiah Spiller is already gone to the NFL and offensive weapon Ainias Smith could be headed that way after the 2022 season as well. Devon Achane is entering his junior season and could play himself into the draft as well this season. Behind Achane, the Aggies have a lot of relatively unproven talent in redshirt freshman LJ Johnson Jr, a former four-star out of Cy-Fair, sophomore Amari Daniels, who was third on the team in rushing with 119 yards last season and Earnest Crownover, who has three years of eligibility remaining, one in which he’d have to redshirt.

The Aggies’ need for running backs only increases if one of Johnson, Daniels, Moss or Crownover doesn’t emerge as a dependable go-to back to fill the shoes of Isaiah Spiller. The staff is banking on one of Johnson, Daniels or even Moss to fill that role, which both are well equipped to do. Even if Johnson or Daniels is unable to fill the role, in the Aggies’ scheme, they’ll likely need to add more bodies in the room.

2023 Running Back Targets to Know

The top target on the board is El Campo (Tex.) High four-star Rueben Owens, the No.2 running back in the country per the On3 Consensus and On300. The Aggies are fighting hard against Texas and Georgia for Owens’ commitment. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has swung heavily in favor of the Longhorns to land the four-star’s commitment, as Texas now has a 87.2% chance to land Owens, compared to just a 7.7% chance that the Aggies land the talented in-state back. A&M certainly isn’t acting like they’re out of the race and are set to get Owens back on campus next month for the spring game. This recruitment could run the distance, or be shut down as soon as this summer, as it stands, it’s hard to know what Owens is thinking from a timeline perspective. Either way, Owens is one of the most important targets on the board regardless of position and the Aggies likely won’t stop recruiting him until he officially signs anywhere.

Next on the board is in-state four-star Tre Wisner and Baton Rouge (La.) Union Parish four-star Kaleb Jackson. Wisner appears to be trending towards Oklahoma, thanks to his relationship with running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who has made a major impact there. The Aggies continue to push and will get the four-star back on campus next month, but face an uphill battle in swaying Wisner away from Norman. Jackson’s recruitment is a little more open as it stands, but Oregon, Alabama and in-state Oregon are three others to watch there.

Behind those four, the board is a little murky. The Aggies have offered ten other running backs, but remain truly in the mix for Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Cedric Baxter, Farmerville (La.) Union Parish four-star Trey Holly, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High four-star Jayden Limar and Miami (Fla.) Norland four-star Javin Simpkins. Baxter is the No. 1 running back nationally per the On300 and is set to visit Texas and Texas A&M later this month. The Aggies will have a chance to establish themselves in his recruitment on that visit. Holly has visited College Station before, but all signs point to the four-star landing at LSU. Limar is a long shot, while Simpkins is lower on the board, but if communication picks up, the Aggies have a real chance there.

OUtside of the names listed, the Aggies are monitoring a couple in-state prospects like College Station’s own Marquise Collins, Round Rock (Tex.) Stony Point four-star Cameron Cook, Manor four-star Quinten Joyner and Denton Ryan four-star Kalib Hicks, among a couple others. The Aggies also recently hosted Derby (Ks.) four-star Dylan Edwards on campus last week, and an offer could go a long ways there.

As targets start to come off the board, if the Aggies are unable to close on any, expect a couple more offers to go out. Landing a prospect like Owens or Baxter could limit this to a one-man class, but without either of those two, expect the Aggies to look to take two backs this cycle, potentially even utilizing the transfer portal for the second back.