ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why Running Back is a Major Position of Need for the Aggies in 2023

By Tim Verghese about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37i4Ur_0ehuQGtk00
(Joseph Hastings/On3)

Texas A&M currently has four scholarship running backs on the roster, with a fifth in Baton Rouge (La.) Istrouma four-star Le’Veon Moss signed and expected to join the team this summer.

Looking ahead to 2023, running back is a key position of need as the Aggies might need to take two in the class. Isaiah Spiller is already gone to the NFL and offensive weapon Ainias Smith could be headed that way after the 2022 season as well. Devon Achane is entering his junior season and could play himself into the draft as well this season. Behind Achane, the Aggies have a lot of relatively unproven talent in redshirt freshman LJ Johnson Jr, a former four-star out of Cy-Fair, sophomore Amari Daniels, who was third on the team in rushing with 119 yards last season and Earnest Crownover, who has three years of eligibility remaining, one in which he’d have to redshirt.

The Aggies’ need for running backs only increases if one of Johnson, Daniels, Moss or Crownover doesn’t emerge as a dependable go-to back to fill the shoes of Isaiah Spiller. The staff is banking on one of Johnson, Daniels or even Moss to fill that role, which both are well equipped to do. Even if Johnson or Daniels is unable to fill the role, in the Aggies’ scheme, they’ll likely need to add more bodies in the room.

2023 Running Back Targets to Know

The top target on the board is El Campo (Tex.) High four-star Rueben Owens, the No.2 running back in the country per the On3 Consensus and On300. The Aggies are fighting hard against Texas and Georgia for Owens’ commitment. The On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine has swung heavily in favor of the Longhorns to land the four-star’s commitment, as Texas now has a 87.2% chance to land Owens, compared to just a 7.7% chance that the Aggies land the talented in-state back. A&M certainly isn’t acting like they’re out of the race and are set to get Owens back on campus next month for the spring game. This recruitment could run the distance, or be shut down as soon as this summer, as it stands, it’s hard to know what Owens is thinking from a timeline perspective. Either way, Owens is one of the most important targets on the board regardless of position and the Aggies likely won’t stop recruiting him until he officially signs anywhere.

Next on the board is in-state four-star Tre Wisner and Baton Rouge (La.) Union Parish four-star Kaleb Jackson. Wisner appears to be trending towards Oklahoma, thanks to his relationship with running backs coach DeMarco Murray, who has made a major impact there. The Aggies continue to push and will get the four-star back on campus next month, but face an uphill battle in swaying Wisner away from Norman. Jackson’s recruitment is a little more open as it stands, but Oregon, Alabama and in-state Oregon are three others to watch there.

Behind those four, the board is a little murky. The Aggies have offered ten other running backs, but remain truly in the mix for Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Cedric Baxter, Farmerville (La.) Union Parish four-star Trey Holly, Lake Stevens (Wash.) High four-star Jayden Limar and Miami (Fla.) Norland four-star Javin Simpkins. Baxter is the No. 1 running back nationally per the On300 and is set to visit Texas and Texas A&M later this month. The Aggies will have a chance to establish themselves in his recruitment on that visit. Holly has visited College Station before, but all signs point to the four-star landing at LSU. Limar is a long shot, while Simpkins is lower on the board, but if communication picks up, the Aggies have a real chance there.

OUtside of the names listed, the Aggies are monitoring a couple in-state prospects like College Station’s own Marquise Collins, Round Rock (Tex.) Stony Point four-star Cameron Cook, Manor four-star Quinten Joyner and Denton Ryan four-star Kalib Hicks, among a couple others. The Aggies also recently hosted Derby (Ks.) four-star Dylan Edwards on campus last week, and an offer could go a long ways there.

As targets start to come off the board, if the Aggies are unable to close on any, expect a couple more offers to go out. Landing a prospect like Owens or Baxter could limit this to a one-man class, but without either of those two, expect the Aggies to look to take two backs this cycle, potentially even utilizing the transfer portal for the second back.

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Tennessee, Stanford risers in On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking

With schools able to host prospects on unofficial visits and junior day events, the third weekend in March delivered plenty of recruiting drama. A new round of commitments sparked some movement in the On3 Team Recruiting Ranking. The top three schools — USC, Notre Dame and Georgia — held on to the top spots in the rankings. But elsewhere, a handful of teams, like Tennessee, Stanford and Duke, have made moves after recent commitments.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he’d be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Nicholaus Iamaleava, 5-Star Quarterback, Announces Big Commitment

Long Beach Poly quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava is a five-star prospect and one of the top quarterbacks in the Class of 2023. Today, he announced his commitment. On Monday, Iamaleava announced that he is joining the Tennessee Volunteers. Speaking to 247Sports, Iamaleava said that the Vols had “everything” he was looking for and that the people there made the school “feel like home.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To NCAA Tournament Ref Controversy

The NCAA Tournament officials have been not great at times this year – and that’s putting it nicely. On Saturday, fans were furious with the officiating in the game between No. 1 Baylor and No. 8 North Carolina. The majority of the calls went against the Tar Heels as the Bears made a furious comeback to force overtime, before ultimately losing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Scotty Pippen Jr. Made History In Sunday’s Game

Scotty Pippen Jr.’s star continues to rise. On Sunday, the junior guard led his team to an NIT win and made some history in the process. Behind a 32-point performance against Dayton, Pippen became Vanderbilt’s all-time points leader for a single season. The son of the NBA great was the first Commodore to ever surpass 700 points in a season, and currently sits at 708. As it stands, Pippen is 12th on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,549.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

NCAA Swimmer Who Finished Behind Lia Thomas Releases Statement

An NCAA swimmer who finished one spot out of the finals in the 500 meter freestyle, which was won by Lia Thomas, has released a statement. Virginia Tech swimmer Reka Gyorgy, a two-time ACC champion and All-American, finished in 17th in the qualifying of the 500 meter freestyle. Only the top 16 finishers made it to the finals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaleb Jackson
Larry Brown Sports

Leaky Black responds to viral blunder at end of UNC game

Leaky Black responded on social media Saturday after his blunder against Baylor went viral. Black’s North Carolina Tar Heels beat Baylor 93-86 in overtime in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. His Heels were leading 91-85 with just under a minute left in overtime. Black picked up his dribble just past halfcourt and was being trapped, so he needed to find a teammate for a pass. He saw one open under the basket, but his aim was pretty bad. The pass went so high that it hit off the backboard.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Seahawks Appear To Have Made Decision At Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks have been linked to a number of free agent and trade-worthy quarterbacks since trading Russell Wilson earlier this month. But today they made their decision on who will lead the team in 2022. According to Seahawks insider Gregg Bell, the Seahawks appear content to go with Drew...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Troubling Urban Meyer Story

Urban Meyer’s tenure in Jacksonville lasted for less than a year, as the Jaguars fired the three-time national title-winning college football head coach toward the end of his first regular season. The decision to move on from Meyer wasn’t very surprising, considering the team’s on-field performance and the controversy...
NFL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
53K+
Followers
35K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy