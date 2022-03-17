Auburn hosting massive 2024 RB target Stacy Gage

Stacy Gage (Scott Schrader/WeAreSC)

While On3 is still putting together their 2024 rankings, Stacy Gage is going to be a top-5 RB in that class nationally. He is currently still a sophomore in high school, but Gage is still one of the most highly sought after recruits in the country.

On Thursday, Auburn will be hosting the top RB once again. This will be a return trip for Gage as he was on campus last summer. Getting the talented RB on campus this early is a good sign as he will more than likely be a visitor at a few games this coming football season.

The Gage File

Gage is a 5-foot-11 190-pound RB from Bradenton, Florida. He attends the prestigious IMG Academy. As of right now, he is considered a top-15 national player according to the On3 consensus ranking which averages all recruiting services. If he holds onto the ranking, he will be a 5-star eventually.

Gage has drawn national attention as he has been a feature back for the talented roster as a young player. His offer list is full of top schools. Some of the notable schools include Oklahoma, Georgia, LSU, Florida State, Ohio State, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, USC, Texas, and Oregon. Auburn has also extended an offer.

Gage is probably the top RB target for Auburn in 2024 as of right now. RB coach Cadillac Williams is his lead recruiter.

NIL valuation

On3 has an average valuation based on each player’s social media following, presence, ranking, among many other factors. Gage, as a sophomore in high school, is currently sitting at an average valuation of $33k, and it continues to rise.

Gage is building an incredible NIL valuation that has not yet reached its full potential. His name recognition is high as he continues to make noise at the national high school program.