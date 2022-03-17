ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Kennedy Chandler reveals reasoning behind decision to choose Tennessee

By Stephen Samra about 5 hours
 4 days ago
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kennedy Chandler could’ve played anywhere in the country — but he chose Rick Barnes and Tennessee. The former five-star recruit according to On3 Consensus held offers from the top programs in the nation, and programs like Kentucky, Duke and Alabama wanted him. However, Chandler opted to attempt to change the culture with Barnes and the Volunteers.

Now, the star guard is reaping the benefits. After capturing the SEC Tournament and prior to readying for the NCAA Tournament, the Volunteers star revealed his reasoning behind his decision to choose Tennessee.

“You know, I came to Tennessee for a reason,” stated Chandler. “I knew Coach Barnes was going to push me to be the best player I could be, and that’s what we did from the jump. Just by watching film with him, just I came to Tennessee and thought I was going to come here, and it wasn’t going to be easy, but Coach Barnes let me know every game is going to be difficult. Every game is not going to be easy. You’re going to see different things, different reads. And that’s one thing I learned since I came to Tennessee.

“He has taught me so much. I can’t even say all of it honestly, but I just love him for that, and I want him to push me every single day to be the best player I can be and that is what he has done ever since I have been here.”

It’s been a magical season for the Volunteers, and Kennedy Chandler wants to continue leading Tennessee. There’s no ceilings on their potential in the NCAA Tournament. The journey begins on Thursday, as the Volunteers take on Longwood.

During the SEC Tournament, Kennedy Chandler suffered an ankle injury at the onset of the event. However, the star guard fought his way back from injury, returning to the court and eventually capturing the SEC Tournament MVP.

After cutting down the nets, Chandler spoke about what it meant for him to return and lead his team to the immense accomplishment.

“That wouldn’t have happened without these two guys and my teammates to make this happen. I know I twisted my ankle, but I wanted to fight through, come back and play with my guys and win the SEC championship, and that’s what happened today,” said Chandler.

On the season, Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Tennessee will continue to lean on their star as they look to capture the NCAA Tournament.

SEC NCAA Tournament Recap: And Then There Was One

The SEC started the NCAA Tournament with six teams in the field. After four days, only one remains in the Sweet 16. Overall, the SEC has had a very poor showing after an incredible season as a conference. Come Thursday night, the SEC might be out of March Madness completely. Here's the rundown after four days of rough results in the big dance.
Kansas, North Carolina closing in on Kentucky win records

Kentucky's early NCAA Tournament exit is going to hit hard in the record books. Unless two other blue bloods hit a bump in the road in the Sweet 16, Kentucky will be passing off a few all-time win records to Kansas and North Carolina. Saturday afternoon Kansas defeated Creighton...
Impact of Eli Holstein's Decommitment from Texas A&M

Texas A&M lost their quarterback commit in the 2023 class on Friday as Zachary (La.) High four-star quarterback Eli Holstein announced he'd be backing off his pledge to the Aggies, following recent interest from some schools like Alabama, Oregon and in-state LSU, among others. With Holstein no longer in...
Texas A&M offers Five-Star QB Dante Moore

Following the loss of Eli Holstein from the 2023 class, Texas A&M made their first 2023 quarterback offer since August 2021, to Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King five-star quarterback Dante Moore, the No. 4 quarterback nationally according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
NC State basketball recruiting updated class of 2023 hot board

It will not be long before the busy months for the class of 2023 in NC State basketball recruiting will be here. The following is an updated list of players on the NC State basketball recruiting board who have offers and have not eliminated the Wolfpack from consideration. Taken off...
LOOK: 4-star RB Dante Dowdell puts up impressive NFL Combine workout stat

Picayune (Miss.) Picayune Memorial running back Dante Dowdell has had an impressive spring so far. The 6-foot-2, 215 pound prospect from Mississippi was impressive at the Under Armour Next camp in Atlanta and has added notable offers from Georgia Tech, Oregon, Minnesota, Tennessee, South Carolina, Boston College and Auburn and is also hearing some from Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Inside Texas Today: Women's basketball heads to the Sweet 16

Welcome to Inside Texas Today! Each weekday morning, Inside Texas Today will provide the latest news and notes from around the Forty Acres, including notable events, player honors, and where to watch Longhorn sports that day. Here's the Monday, March 21, 2022 edition. [Get four months of Inside Texas...
Andrew Jones, Marcus Carr address future with Texas

A once-promising season for Texas ended in abrupt fashion on Sunday, as the No. 6-seeded Longhorns lost to the No. 3-seeded Purdue Boilermakers by an 81-71 final, leading to questions about Andrew Jones and Marcus Carr's futures in Austin. Jones and Carr, two of Texas' starting guards and workhorses...
Jeremy Roach describes mindset heading into clutch shot

With Mike Krzyzewski's career and a chance at the Sweet 16 on the line, Jeremy Roach hit the most important shot of his basketball career on Sunday. With Duke up by one with just over a minute left, the Blue Devils needed to put the dagger into Michigan State. That's when Roach pulled-up from deep, and knocked down a clutch three-pointer to extend Duke's lead to four.
Michigan faces 11 seed Villanova for a trip to another Sweet Sixteen

Michigan is now 23-6 on the season after defeating Patriot League tournament champion, American university. The Wolverines were able to keep American's best players contained, while exploding offensively with a 28-5 2nd quarter. Michigan did an outstanding job on defense, and had a balanced attack with ten different scorers. First Team All American, Naz Hillmon, was in front of the pack, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. Emily Kiser added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Leigha Brown chipped in 11 points and six assists off the bench.
Tigers Today: Former Clemson star Andrew Booth to have surgery

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we'll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
Paolo Banchero reveals Duke mentality entering crunch time

Sunday's NCAA Tournament second-round matchup between No. 2 seeded Duke and No. 7 Michigan State didn't disappoint – by any means. In a matchup between two of the most storied programs – and head coaches – in the history of college basketball, Mike Krzyzewski's Blue Devils were able to outlast Tom Izzo's Spartans for a 85-76 win.
