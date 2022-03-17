Kennedy Chandler reveals reasoning behind decision to choose Tennessee

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kennedy Chandler could’ve played anywhere in the country — but he chose Rick Barnes and Tennessee. The former five-star recruit according to On3 Consensus held offers from the top programs in the nation, and programs like Kentucky, Duke and Alabama wanted him. However, Chandler opted to attempt to change the culture with Barnes and the Volunteers.

Now, the star guard is reaping the benefits. After capturing the SEC Tournament and prior to readying for the NCAA Tournament, the Volunteers star revealed his reasoning behind his decision to choose Tennessee.

“You know, I came to Tennessee for a reason,” stated Chandler. “I knew Coach Barnes was going to push me to be the best player I could be, and that’s what we did from the jump. Just by watching film with him, just I came to Tennessee and thought I was going to come here, and it wasn’t going to be easy, but Coach Barnes let me know every game is going to be difficult. Every game is not going to be easy. You’re going to see different things, different reads. And that’s one thing I learned since I came to Tennessee.

“He has taught me so much. I can’t even say all of it honestly, but I just love him for that, and I want him to push me every single day to be the best player I can be and that is what he has done ever since I have been here.”

It’s been a magical season for the Volunteers, and Kennedy Chandler wants to continue leading Tennessee. There’s no ceilings on their potential in the NCAA Tournament. The journey begins on Thursday, as the Volunteers take on Longwood.

More on Kennedy Chandler, SEC Tournament

During the SEC Tournament, Kennedy Chandler suffered an ankle injury at the onset of the event. However, the star guard fought his way back from injury, returning to the court and eventually capturing the SEC Tournament MVP.

After cutting down the nets, Chandler spoke about what it meant for him to return and lead his team to the immense accomplishment.

“That wouldn’t have happened without these two guys and my teammates to make this happen. I know I twisted my ankle, but I wanted to fight through, come back and play with my guys and win the SEC championship, and that’s what happened today,” said Chandler.

On the season, Kennedy Chandler is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Tennessee will continue to lean on their star as they look to capture the NCAA Tournament.