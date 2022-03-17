Several schools have contacted West Virginia transfer Isaiah Cottrell

Isaiah Cottrell / Instagram page

On Wednesday, West Virginia redshirt freshman forward Isaiah Cottrell entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-9 Las Vegas native attended Bishop Gorman before finishing out his high school career at Huntington Prep (WV) School. A former four-star recruit, Cottrell received offers from 30 schools before choosing the Mountaineers. Prior to picking WVU, Cottrell narrowed it down to eight schools. His finalists were Kansas, UNLV, West Virginia, Texas Tech, LSU, Rutgers, Washington, and Wake Forest.

In just 16 minutes a game this season, Cottrell averaged 4.2 points and 2.8 rebounds.

”West Virginia has the best fans, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. I have four full seasons left and I’m excited about the future,” Cottrell said on Instagram Live.

Cottrell provided a list of schools to On3 that have reached out since entering the portal:

UNLV, Texas Tech, Penn State, Arkansas, Butler, BYU, LMU, Loyola-Chicago, Southern Illinois.

This story will be updated.