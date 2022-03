Nate Diaz hasn’t had much luck booking his next fight under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner so the combat superstar is turning his attention to Bellator MMA. Diaz, who hasn’t competed inside of the Octagon since a decision loss to Leon Edwards back at UFC 263 in June 2021, has been trying his best to book his next UFC fight. It looked as if the promotion was close to finally scheduling a bout between Diaz and two-time UFC lightweight title challenger Dustin Poirier, but those talks have stalled for the time being.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO