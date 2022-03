Everett is signing with the Chargers on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Everett spent the first four seasons of his career with the Rams but signed with Seattle ahead of the 2021 campaign. He appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and hauled in 48 of 63 targets for 478 yards and four touchdowns while rushing three times for 20 yards. Everett should compete with Donald Parham for targets ahead of the 2022 campaign.

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO