After spending one month straight with the music legend at the beginning of this year, Julia Fox is seemingly an expert on all things Kanye West. Josh Safdie's muse was stopped by TMZ photographers on Wednesday (March 16) when she was asked if she thinks Ye would ever physically hurt Kim Kardashian or her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. Considering his threats on social media (which actually got him banned from Instagram for twenty-four hours) and his animated music videos where he decapitated Pete and buries the comedian alive, the question was pretty valid. However, the Uncut Gems (read: Uncut Jaaammss) actress stated that she doesn't think Ye would ever hurt a fly, despite him literally facing assault charges from a few weeks ago.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO