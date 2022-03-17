ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheers To That: Black-Owned Breweries To Check Out Across The Country

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Less than 1% of 8,500 craft beer breweries in the United States are Black-owned, according to a 2019 survey by the Brewers' Association .

Despite this incredibly low number, several states across the country have amazing concepts and, most importantly, delicious and original craft beer for you to try. Some of these Black-owned breweries have been serving customers for years, while others are new to the brewery scene.

Keep scrolling to check out Black-owned breweries in every state that has one.

Alabama: Black Warriors Brewing Company in Tuscaloosa

Arizona: Kitsune Brewing Company in Phoenix

Arkansas: Gravity BrewWorks in Big Flat

California: Crowns & Hops in Inglewood

Colorado: Novel Strand Brewing Company in Denver

Connecticut: Rhythm Brewing in New Haven

Florida: Bastet Brewing in Tampa

Georgia: Hippin’ Hops in Atlanta

Illinois: Funkytown Brewing in Chicago

Indiana: 18th Street Brewery in Hammond

Louisiana: Cajun Fire Brewing Company in New Orleans

Maryland: Earth Tap Brewing in Annapolis

Massachusetts: White Lion Brewing in Springfield

Michigan: Black Calder Brewing

Minnesota: Montgomery Brewing in Montgomery

Missouri: Vine Street Brewing Company in Kansas City (plans to open in Spring 2022!)

Nevada: 7Five Brewing in Las Vegas, Nevada

New Jersey: Montclair Brewery in Montclair

New Mexico: Nexus Brewery & Restaurant in Albuquerque

New York: DaleView Biscuits and Beer in Brooklyn

North Carolina: Dirtbag Ales in Hope Mills

Ohio: Esoteric Brewing in Cincinnati

Oklahoma: Vanessa House Beer Company in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oregon: Assembly Brewing in Portland

Pennsylvania: Two Locals Brewing in Philadelphia

Tennessee: Beale Street Brewing in Memphis

Texas: Blackman Brewing in Dallas

Utah: Policy Kings Brewery in Cedar City

Virginia: 1865 Brewing Company in Phoebus

Washington: Métier Brewing in Woodinville

No Black-owned breweries were found in these states (as of March 2022) : Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

