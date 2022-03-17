Cheers To That: Black-Owned Breweries To Check Out Across The Country
Less than 1% of 8,500 craft beer breweries in the United States are Black-owned, according to a 2019 survey by the Brewers' Association .
Despite this incredibly low number, several states across the country have amazing concepts and, most importantly, delicious and original craft beer for you to try. Some of these Black-owned breweries have been serving customers for years, while others are new to the brewery scene.
Keep scrolling to check out Black-owned breweries in every state that has one.
Alabama: Black Warriors Brewing Company in Tuscaloosa
Arizona: Kitsune Brewing Company in Phoenix
Arkansas: Gravity BrewWorks in Big Flat
California: Crowns & Hops in Inglewood
Colorado: Novel Strand Brewing Company in Denver
Connecticut: Rhythm Brewing in New Haven
Florida: Bastet Brewing in Tampa
Georgia: Hippin’ Hops in Atlanta
Illinois: Funkytown Brewing in Chicago
Indiana: 18th Street Brewery in Hammond
Louisiana: Cajun Fire Brewing Company in New Orleans
Maryland: Earth Tap Brewing in Annapolis
Massachusetts: White Lion Brewing in Springfield
Michigan: Black Calder Brewing
Minnesota: Montgomery Brewing in Montgomery
Missouri: Vine Street Brewing Company in Kansas City (plans to open in Spring 2022!)
Nevada: 7Five Brewing in Las Vegas, Nevada
New Jersey: Montclair Brewery in Montclair
New Mexico: Nexus Brewery & Restaurant in Albuquerque
New York: DaleView Biscuits and Beer in Brooklyn
North Carolina: Dirtbag Ales in Hope Mills
Ohio: Esoteric Brewing in Cincinnati
Oklahoma: Vanessa House Beer Company in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Oregon: Assembly Brewing in Portland
Pennsylvania: Two Locals Brewing in Philadelphia
Tennessee: Beale Street Brewing in Memphis
Texas: Blackman Brewing in Dallas
Utah: Policy Kings Brewery in Cedar City
Virginia: 1865 Brewing Company in Phoebus
Washington: Métier Brewing in Woodinville
No Black-owned breweries were found in these states (as of March 2022) : Alaska, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Kentucky, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
