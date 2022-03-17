ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot Releases ‘Bit Butts’ NFTs With META-X Studios To Fundraise For Colorectal Cancer

By Bruce Haring
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sir Mix-a-Lot is marking the 30th anniversary of his No. 1 hit “Baby Got Back’ with some cheeky NFT fun to raise money for a serious cause.

The project, “Bit Butts,” will partner with developer META-X Studios to launch a collection of 6,666 unique, hand-drawn NFTs.. The depictions of digital derrières will be hand-sketched, hand-colored, and hand-assembled by animation artists. Sir Mix-A-Lot has personally designed the rarest NFTs in the collection.

A portion of each sale goes to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the life-threatening disease. The percentage going to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is still being negotiated, according to a META-X spokesman, but will be a percentage of the gross profits, not net .

“When the team at META-X showed me what they were doing, it was a no-brainer for me,” said Sir Mix-A-Lot. “And as an artist entering this new medium of NFTs, the idea of designing my own branded butts was exciting. Add to it the benefit of raising funds for a great cause like colorectal cancer, and wow! I hope everyone enjoys grabbing onto some nice NFT booty while helping others at the same time.”

META-X Studios CEO Joe Sichta, a former producer for animation legend Scooby-Do, said,  “We chose Bit Butts as our debut launch because we all need a good laugh right now for a good cause. Working with Sir Mix-a-Lot and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance was the perfect fit to showcase our firepower as an NFT creative factory, while raising awareness of a serious issue that can be embarrassing to talk about. We’re out to de-stigmatize colorectal cancer with a bit of ridiculous fun, and to donate a portion of the proceeds to support the work of the Alliance.”

“We are honored that META-X Studios has chosen to support the Alliance and a cause that touches millions of lives — the mission is to end colorectal cancer through preventive screenings and cutting-edge treatment. BIT BUTTS will start conversations, heighten awareness of this disease, and support programs for patients that will save lives,” said Michael Sapienza, CEO of Colorectal Cancer Alliance.

The NFT drop will take place March 28-31. The META-X Studio’s Discord channel will provide special whitelist access when the collection is released.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Adds Christopher Lloyd

Click here to read the full article. He’s played characters from different worlds including a Klingon boss in Star Trek III: Search for Spock, Dr. Emmett Brown in the Back to the Future series, and Jim Ignatowski in Taxi, and now Christopher Lloyd is joining the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian season 3, Deadline has confirmed. Role is billed as a guest starring one, with production for season 3 taking place here in Southern California. No details as to who Lloyd will play was provided. Previous respected character actors who’ve starred on The Mandalorian include Nick Nolte in a voiceover role as the alien ugnaught Kuill, Carl...
TV SERIES
Deadline

John Clayton Dies: Veteran ESPN Reporter For NFL Was 67

Click here to read the full article. John Clayton, who covered the National Football League for ESPN for more than 20 years, died Friday after a brief illness. He was 67. “His wife Pat and sister Amy were at his side and communicated earlier he passed peacefully after a brief illness,” his longtime ESPN colleague Chris Mortensen tweeted. “We loved John. We are mourning his loss. Pat has asked the Seahawks to release further information.” Known as “The Professor,” Clayton first began covering sports at the Pittsburgh Press before moving to Seattle to cover the Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. By 1995, he was at...
NFL
Deadline

Nick Jonas Joins NBC’s ‘Dancing With Myself’, Shaquille O’Neal Exits As Technical Difficulties Push Production

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas is joining NBC competition series Dancing with Myself as Shaquille O’Neal exits. The move comes as technical difficulties during rehearsals for the non-scripted show hit production, forcing producers to push things a few days. Deadline understands that there were issues with some of the elaborate stage design. Jonas, who was a coach on NBC’s The Voice, will sit alongside actress Liza Koshy and Shakira as one of the dance creators. The series is hosted by Camille Kostek. Rehearsals were held last week and production is expected to start over the next few days. The...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Radar Online.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger's Ex-Wife Maria Shriver Dotes On Granddaughter In Rare Outing After Wrapping Up Decade-Long Divorce

Maria Shriver has never looked happier, making a rare outing with her one-year-old granddaughter nearly three months after ending her 10-year divorce battle with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The 66-year-old NBC News correspondent was spotted looking like the ever-loving doting grandma while on a walk with her daughter Katherine and Chris Pratt's...
RELATIONSHIPS
Financial World

Not only Alec: Hailey Baldwin hospitalized for brain disease

Hailey Baldwin, wife of the Canadian singer Justin Bieber, model 25-year-old niece of Alec Baldwin, face, among others of Tommy Hilfiger, Guess and Versace, was hospitalized for having manifested stroke symptoms, as explained to followers through a message shared shortly after in an Instagram story. She said: "Thursday morning I...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Rapper#Meta#Fundraise#Charity#Meta X Studios#Nft
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

‘Ted Lasso’ Season 3 Will Have “A Bunch Of Surprises, Some Curveballs”

Click here to read the full article. Ted Lasso fans rejoice, Season 3 is underway. “We started [shooting] a week ago,” producer Kip Kroeger told Deadline on the PGA awards red carpet Saturday night. As for what we can expect to see of the new upcoming season, producer Liza Katzer said: “I think it’s just more of what everyone loves and what has worked and just going deeper into the characters.” “It’s deeper into the backstories,” Kroeger said. “You know, we’re going to get a little more information about where they came from.” “And knowing those guys there’s bound to be a bunch of surprises,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Oscar Presenters: Bill Murray, Tiffany Haddish, H.E.R., Tony Hawk & Others Added To List – Update

Click here to read the full article. UDPATED with latest: Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Bill Murray, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White are the latest group named as presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday. PREVIOUSLY, March 15: Halle Bailey, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Samuel L. Jackson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry and Tracee Ellis Ross are the latest group named as presenters at the 94th annual Academy Awards this month. PREVIOUSLY, March 11: Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are the...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Angelina Please, Adult Film Star, Found Dead

Angelina Please, an adult film performer, was found dead in her Las Vegas apartment on March 14. She was 24. There were reportedly no signs of foul play. Please's neighbor, Aspen Brooks, wrote on Twitter that police were called to Please's apartment after she had not been heard from in five days. When police arrived, they found her dead inside, Brooks, who is also a performer, wrote. Sources told AVN authorities found no signs of violence or foul play. A Clark County Medical Examiner also confirmed Please's death to The Sun but could not offer further details of the performer's death because it is a "pending" case.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Crazy Rich Asians 2’ Sets New Writer Amy Wang; Replaces Peter Chiarelli And Adele Lim

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Warner Bros and Color Force have set up-and-coming Chinese-Australian writer Amy Wang to pen Crazy Rich Asians 2, Deadline can reveal, replacing Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim following a 2019 controversy around pay parity. Wang takes on sole writing duties for Jon M. Chu’s sequel starring Henry Golding and Constance Wu, Deadline understands, which comes after the successful first 2018 feature that followed a Chinese-American professor’s experience meeting her boyfriend’s mega-rich Singaporean family. Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong and Michelle Yeoh also starred in the first feature. Plot and further details are...
MOVIES
Deadline

Series Mania Joins With Beta Group On Film-To-TV Initiative

Click here to read the full article. Series Mania has combined with European content powerhouse Beta Group on an initiative to encourage filmmakers to move into TV. Two feature film teams will be handed a €50,000 ($55,000) grant as part of the Series Makers program at Series Mania 2023 to work on a new scripted series, whittled down from a shortlist of 10 creatives who will be given training and mentoring over the next year. The two winning teams will then present their projects at the Series Mania forum. Director-producers or director-writer teams will be eligible and entrants will need to have...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Writing With Fire’ Writes Oscar Ticket With Story Of Courageous Indian Women Journalists: “You’re Now A Part Of History”

Click here to read the full article. Writing With Fire’s Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature wasn’t just a huge achievement for directors Sushmit Ghosh and Rintu Thomas. It was a triumph for all of India. The married couple became the first Indian filmmakers to earn a nomination in that category. “The fact that this was the first Indian documentary feature to be nominated became just such big news. It was everywhere,” Thomas tells Deadline. “A billion people sort of erupted in joy because we’re a film-loving nation. We produce a lot of films in the year, but for a documentary —...
MOVIES
Deadline

Dick Cavett Talks Time Evelyn F. Burkey Helped Him Avoid Getting Fired, Writing As “A Branch Of The Arts That Needs Preserving” – WGA Awards

Click here to read the full article. At Sunday’s WGA Awards, late-night host, comedian and writer Dick Cavett received the Evelyn F. Burkey Award, speaking in his acceptance speech about what writing means to him. “Writing is one of the great bastions of civilizations. It’s a branch of the art that needs preserving,” he said in the pre-taped segment, “and I thought I’d try to get through this without using the word ‘honor,’ but this is an honor.” The honoree, who hosted multiple iterations of The Dick Cavett Show over the course of almost two decades, also fondly recalled time spent with the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Deadline

58K+
Followers
26K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy