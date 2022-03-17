ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix’s ‘Resident Evil’ Live-Action Series Gets Premiere Date & Art

By Alexandra Del Rosario
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
The horrors of Resident Evil will haunt Netflix this summer as the streamer unveils the premiere date for its upcoming live-action series based on the popular video game franchise. The series hails from showrunner Andrew Dabb, who executive produces and writes.

Set to debut on July 14, Resident Evil takes place in the year 2036. 14 years after a deadly virus caused a global apocalypse, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and insane creatures. In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.

The series stars Lance Reddick as Albert Wesker alongside Ella Balinska, Tamara Smart, Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph and Paola Nuñez. Additional cast members are Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti and Turlough Convery.

Dabb executive produces and writes with Mary Leah Sutton. Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film also serve as executive producers. Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz produces and Constantin Film is the studio.

The live-action series will be the streamer’s second foray into the Resident Evil universe. The first was the animate series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness , which starred video game voice actors Nick Apostolides and Stephanie Panisello. Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness debuted in July 2021.

Netflix also unveiled teaser art, showing the a vial of the T-Virus and Umbrella Corp.’s Joy antidepressant, which can be viewed below.

