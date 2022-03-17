St. Vincent, Billy Porter, Stephen Stills Added to MusiCares Gala Honoring Joni Mitchell

Click here to read the full article.

St. Vincent , Billy Porter , Stephen Stills , Beck , Sara Bareilles, Chaka Khan, Angélique Kidjo, Cyndi Lauper, Lauren Daigle, and Grammy Award nominee Allison Russell have been added as performers for the Recording Academy’s 2022 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Joni Mitchell .

The annual benefit gala will be held at MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 1 — two days before the Grammys ceremony.

The newly announced performers join the previously shared lineup , which includes Leon Bridges, Brandi Carlile, Herbie Hancock, Pentatonix, and Grammy Award nominees Jon Batiste, Black Pumas, and Mickey Guyton. The event will also feature a remote performance from Graham Nash. Jon Batiste and Brandi Carlile — both of whom are nominated for multiple Grammy Awards this year, with Batiste boasting 11 nominations — will also serve as Artistic Directors for the night. The collaborative effort marks the first time MusiCares asked performing artists to fill the role.

Mitchell was named the MusiCares Person of the Year last summer. “I’m honored to be chosen as person of the year by this great charity,” Mitchell said in a statement at the time. “I look forward to being part of this gala that will help MusiCares continue their inspired work in providing a support system for those in need.”

Along with the tribute concert, the event will feature a silent auction, with proceeds benefitting MusiCares’ efforts to help musicians in need of financial, medical, or personal assistance.