Today in B2B: Sokowatch Rebrands as Wasoko as it Expands Across Africa; VertoFX Adds 12 New Currencies to B2B Payments Platform
Today in B2B payments, almost half of firms are automating their accounts payable processes as digital solutions provide business-changing information. Plus, meal delivery service Factor launches the Factors for Teams B2B program and SaaS startup Clear adds supply chain technology platform Xpedize. Widespread cash flow shortages have made efficient...www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0