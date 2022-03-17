Today in B2B: Sokowatch Rebrands as Wasoko as it Expands Across Africa; VertoFX Adds 12 New Currencies to B2B Payments Platform

A buy the rumor, sell the news event is in full swing today as the price of Bitcoin fell 8% in five hours following Biden’s signing of an executive order on crypto assets. The markets reacted positively to the buzz of the impending crypto executive order following a leaked statement from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. She acknowledged the potential benefits of crypto. However, as Biden signed the order, the markets have given up their gains to put Bitcoin back below $40k again for the sixth time in as many days as they remain volatile.

