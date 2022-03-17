ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today in B2B: Sokowatch Rebrands as Wasoko as it Expands Across Africa; VertoFX Adds 12 New Currencies to B2B Payments Platform

Today in B2B payments, almost half of firms are automating their accounts payable processes as digital solutions provide business-changing information. Plus, meal delivery service Factor launches the Factors for Teams B2B program and SaaS startup Clear adds supply chain technology platform Xpedize. Widespread cash flow shortages have made efficient...

Indian Investment Company Larsen & Toubro Unveils B2B eCommerce Platform

Indian investment company Larsen & Toubro — which targets engineering, procurement and construction projects and high-tech manufacturing and services — has unveiled L&T-SuFin, an integrated eCommerce platform for B2B industrial products and services, according to a Monday (March 7) press release. L&T-SuFin will help microbusinesses and small- to...
Biden orders work to begin on future digital dollar

President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered government agencies to begin work on creating a digital US dollar, weighing the risks and benefits of a move that could be a game changer for the global financial system. And due to the global implications of using digital assets, Washington will work with other governments on the effort that "will also address risks related to illicit finance, protecting consumers and investors, and preventing threats to the financial system and broader economy," Yellen said in a statement.
PayPal CEO Predicts Cryptocurrencies Will Revolutionize Global Financial System

The chief executive of one of the world’s largest payments providers is predicting cryptocurrency technology will revolutionize financial systems globally. Ahead of the Axis Tel Aviv international investment conference, PayPal CEO Dan Schulman tells interviewers that he has high hopes for crypto tech in the future. “I’m very excited...
Crypto markets lose $100 billion as Biden signs executive order on digital assets

A buy the rumor, sell the news event is in full swing today as the price of Bitcoin fell 8% in five hours following Biden’s signing of an executive order on crypto assets. The markets reacted positively to the buzz of the impending crypto executive order following a leaked statement from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. She acknowledged the potential benefits of crypto. However, as Biden signed the order, the markets have given up their gains to put Bitcoin back below $40k again for the sixth time in as many days as they remain volatile.
Today in B2B: Stilt and notch Debut New Products; Big Companies Are Best at Digitizing Business Payments

Today in B2B payments, restaurant supply chain marketplace notch introduces a B2B payment platform, and Stilt launches a credit platform after a $14 million fundraising round. Plus, almost three-fourths of chief financial officers (CFOs) at large corporations say digitizing their business payments is a priority. Restaurant supply chain marketplace notch...
Indian B2B Credit Platform Perfios Adds FinTech Karza

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm Perfios has acquired FinTech platform Karza Technologies for an undisclosed amount, two weeks after Perfios raised $100 million in a Series C fundraising round, according to a VCCircle report Wednesday (March 16). Warbug Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners led that investment effort for Perfios, who said in...
Daily Crunch: B2B marketplace Sokowatch raises $125M Series B, rebrands as ‘Wasoko’

Hello and welcome to Daily Crunch for Wednesday, March 16, 2022! Oh boy do we have a lot coming down the pike. Our Austin City Spotlight event just dropped its speaker lineup! We are going to have Cruise and Motional at our Mobility Session! And the very upcoming Early Stage event will feature Atomic’s Hadley Wilkins talking about building brands! – Alex.
B2B BNPL Platform Playter Raises $1.7M

Playter, a U.K. growth platform that offers buy now, pay later (BNPL) invoicing to startups, has raised $1.7 million in seed funding. The London-based company announced the funding on its blog Tuesday (March 15), saying it would use the money to sustain its growth over the next few months. Playter says it has grown more than 1,000% in size and revenue in the past few months.
BUSINESS
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

