Apple's Studio Display Is the Perfect All-In-One Monitor for Mac Users

By Tucker Bowe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were one of the many people pumped at the idea of Apple working on an "affordable" external monitor, then you might've had a mixed reaction to the all-new Studio Monitor. On one hand, it's a gorgeous 27-inch monitor with a stunning 5K Retina display that works perfectly with any...

Daily Mail

Apple unveils 'affordable' $429 iPhone SE with 5G, a powerful $4K Mac Studio computer for creative artists, a new Studio Display monitor and its latest iPad Air, at 'Peak Performance' event

Apple has unveiled new versions of its lower end iPhone and iPad devices, that incorporate the same processors as the top end models. The iPhone SE will be on sale for $429 from Friday, and comes with the Apple A15 Bionic chip, found in the iPhone 13, a 12 megapixel camera, and 5G connectivity.
CELL PHONES
Gear Patrol

Apple's New iPad Air Is the King of Mid-Range Tablets

The newest Apple iPad Air — aka the 2022 iPad Air, iPad Air (5th generation) or M1 iPad Air — is similar to the 2020 iPad Air in most ways. It's the same size and has the same display. It has the same rear camera. And it works with the same accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and newest Apple Pencil. Apple essentially took an old design and updated it with new guts...but those new guts make it a fantastic and absurdly capable tablet for 2022.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

6 New Gadgets to Keep on Your Radar

This week, it was revealed that CD sales grew for the first time in 2021 for the first time in 17 years. There were fresh iPhone 14 rumors that not all new models will be getting a new chipset. And it was confirmed that the HBO Max and Discovery Plus streaming apps will merge into one (although there's no date set yet).
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Bring Sonos Sound Anywhere with the Roam SL Speaker

When it comes to audio, Sonos is responsible for some of the best speakers in the business. The Roam SL gives users the chance to bring that top-quality Sonos sound on the go, with simple features that make connecting and playing music practically automatic. Whether you're going on a hike or simply need a lightweight speaker that you can move around your home, the Roam SL boasts a sleek, lightweight design, but is rugged and portable. With drop resistance and an IP67 waterproof rating, the speaker can technically be submerged for 30 minutes without missing a beat. Connecting to the Roam SL is super simple: with audio streaming set up over wifi, control your speaker via the Sonos app, or connect via Bluetooth or Apple AirPlay. Best of all, it's $20 cheaper than the original Sonos Roam, making it even easier than ever to invest in the Sonos experience.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Product News Done Quick

It's not often we talk about video games here on Today in Gear, but when you're as successful as Elden Ring. Developed by FromSoftware — the team behind the insanely popular (and frankly, thanks to its notorious difficulty, meme-worthy) Dark Souls game series, the game is easily one of the most popular titles today, with casual newcomers and hardcore Dark Souls fans blanketing social media and streaming sites with play-throughs and key moments from the game. That's not just anecdotal evidence either, the data shows this too. Selling 12 million copies worldwide in 18 days, it's a feat that stacks it up against the likes of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which sold 6.5 million copies in its first week (and that's a game from the decades-old Pokémon franchise). It also helps that the story for Elden Ring was developed with collaboration from George R. R. Martin, who helped shape the broader story's world, themes and motifs. Maybe that's we're not surprised that — given the game's popularity — there's talk that FromSoft might expand the IP, "beyond the realm of games." Even if you're not planning on picking up Elden Ring any time soon, there's plenty to dive into. From the overhaul of State's 4130 Fixed-Gear/Single-Speed bikes to a titanium update to the Bamford B347 and the all-new adidas Velosamba, this is Today in Gear..
VIDEO GAMES
Gear Patrol

Add Music to Any Adventure with This Portable and Durable Speaker

Music amps up any adventure but finding a speaker that is durable enough to take on the go and is capable of producing mega-high-quality sound is no easy feat. The Sonos Roam SL fixes that conundrum. Experience size-defying sound at home and on the go with this lightweight, outdoor-ready portable speaker that's available in either black and white. The built-in rechargeable battery powers up to 10 hours of continuous playback on the beach, at a campsite or in your own backyard.
ELECTRONICS
Gear Patrol

How to Get Bluetooth Audio in Your Old Car

Problem: You want to listen to music and answer calls from your phone while you’re driving, but your old car doesn’t have Bluetooth. Also, you don’t have an AUX or USB cord to link the two. What do you do?. Answer: Get a Bluetooth receiver. It’s inexpensive...
MUSIC
Gear Patrol

Keep Your Car Spotless with This Discounted Waterless Wash

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Washing your car can seem like a daunting task, especially if you don't want to spend half the day doing it. Car-washing features a bunch of seemingly tedious steps, including a whole bucketful of products — maybe you just want an easier way to get grime off. Well, how about this stuff from Adam's Polishes? You don't even need to bring out the hose.
CARS
Gear Patrol

The New Dockers Collection Doesn't Look Anything Like Dockers

Khakis are to Dockers what jeans are to Levi's. (It was actually Levi's that introduced the Dockers brand back in 1986.) They're the foundation for the entire brand, but they also set the standard for the category at large. Even if you've moved on to more elevated iterations, they're probably based off the originals — which, albeit basic, are iconic, because they pulled the pants from their military roots and introduced them to the masses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Don't Go Into the Weekend Without This News

Will your next Chipotle burrito be made by a robot? According to reports, the fast casual chain is testing out Chippy — a Miso Robotics-powered chip making arm. Currently being tested out of Chipotle's "Innovation Hub" in Irvine, California, the interesting thing about Chippy is that variation is built into the design; while Chippy can follow the same recipe when it makes chips, it also has been engineered to intentionally add slight differences between each batch of chips. The result isn't just a consistent, robot-like precision in each batch of chips, but human-like variations (think more salt or lime) between batches. While Chipotle has stated that this isn't meant to replace the human chefs in their restaurants, rising inflation and an overall lack of new employees in the fast food sector since the onset of COVID-19 has made decisions like this more enticing. While it's definitely an interesting novelty for now, this could be a small signal for how fast food might become even more automated going forward. Chip-making robotics aside, close out your week with a rescue watch that works where others don't, District Vision's New Balance collaboration and the retro-inspired release contributing to a Razor renaissance. This is Today in Gear.
BUSINESS
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: Kickstart Your Week Here

To cut to the chase, this ain't your dad's Buick logo. Swapping the classic Buick staggered tri-shield logo for a more streamlined (and EV-friendly) side-by-side tri-shield logo, its arguably the biggest change for the brand in over three decades. The staggered logo most of us remember dates all the way back to 1959, tweaked over the decades without any major changes. While modern takes on the old Buick logo have dimensionality (aka, the shields are shaded like they're cast in shadow), this flatter logo is easier to read at a glance and works even when backlit. Detractors of the new design claim the logo looks like three vampire fangs or video game ammo icons, but with rumors swirling around a Buick electric vehicle concept, it's clear the logo pivot is designed to usher Buick into a modern — and hopefully more successful — era. In full disclosure: As someone whose first car was a hand-me-down 1992 Buick Regal, I can't help but hope for the best from this flagging legacy American car brand. Hopefully this change is the start of a supercharged Buick rebirth. As for everything else on the docket, Samsung's new A Series smartphones, a versatile camping trailer that can haul an ATV and sleep four all on its own and Todd Snyder's new slate of swimwear make the cut today. This is Today in Gear.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

Score a Rare $500 Off These Stellar Electric Motorbikes

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. New Zealand-based UBCO has built an all-wheel-drive electric utility vehicle that is not only utilitarian and rugged as hell but functions as ideal transport for the modern urban commuter.
BICYCLES
Gear Patrol

Is Aftermarket Watch Customization High Art, or Horological Sacrilege?

A version of this article originally appeared in Gear Patrol Magazine with the headline “Body Modification.” Subscribe today. Chris Ser knows his work upsets people. “I understand where they’re coming from,” he says, digging his pneumatic engraving tool deep into the metal of a $10,000 watch that most owners would be afraid to even scratch. “But Rolexes are not as sacred as some people make them out to be.”
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

Save Up to 50% on Seiko, Bulova, Citizen and More

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Despite the fact that we're smack-dab in the middle of the digital revolution, watches are seemingly as relevant as ever — especially with the pre-owned market skyrocketing during the pandemic. But finding one (or a few) that are handsome, reliable and fit a given budget can sometimes be a bit of a complicated task. Thankfully, Amazon is currently offering some outstanding discounts — as much as 50 percent (or more) off — on a variety of reliable timepieces from brands including Seiko, Citizen, Tissot, Bulova and more right now.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

The Seiko Quartz Watch That Broke Switzerland

Welcome to Watches You Should Know, a biweekly column highlighting important or little-known watches with interesting backstories and unexpected influence. This week: the 1969 Seiko Quartz Astron. Many of the cheapest watches you can buy are more accurate and reliable than the most expensive ones. That ironic dichotomy is made...
APPAREL
Gear Patrol

An Incognito Tech Performance Pant That's Ready for Anything

Zella was born out of the Athleisure Boom, designed to bring the best of athletic tech into the fashion world. The result: clothes that are sturdy enough to break a sweat in but also look like a million bucks. For those unfamiliar, Z by Zella — exclusive to Nordstrom Rack — is an extension of the Nordstrom Made brand Zella, available only at Nordstrom. The Z by Zella label is behind this pair of functional trousers that seem office-only but can handle the rigors of the most demanding daily commute. Available in four different colors, the Urban Tech Performance Pant has trouser looks, with front slant pockets, a slim silhouette and button closure. But they're constructed of techy, machine-washable material that's water-resistant and can stand up to light squalls too. We're not saying you should definitely go right to the gym after work in these, but if you did, this pant from Z By Zella sure wouldn't get in your way.
APPAREL
TechRadar

The Apple Mac Studio might be modular after all

Apple recently announced the Mac Studio, its latest foray into making insanely powerful desktop computers aimed squarely at creatives, and it seems like users are in for a treat: upgradeable storage. Now, don’t get too excited if you pre-ordered a Mac Studio: Apple still officially says that the desktop doesn’t...
COMPUTERS
Gear Patrol

What Will the New Patek Philippe Nautilus Look Like?

When Patek Philippe President Thierry Stern announced in early 2021 that the stainless steel Nautilus ref. 5711 was kaput, the watch world held its breath. It was clear that Mr. Stern felt it was time for a hard reset. “We cannot put a single watch on top of our pyramid,” he told The New York Times.
BEAUTY & FASHION

