PALERMO, NY – A couple was arrested today, March 16, following a long investigation into the death of a 17-year-old with cerebral palsy last year. According to police, on May 9, 2021, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in the town of Palermo for a 17-year-old boy with cerebral palsy who had become unresponsive. He was transported to the hospital and pronounced deceased soon after.

