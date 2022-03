Each week, our workplace whisperer Shane Loughnane answers a reader-submitted question about problems at work. Anything nagging at you? Ask Shane here. I came across a spreadsheet that had the annual raises and salaries for some of my co-workers. While I’m genuinely happy for them, I noticed that I am $20k–30k behind everyone on the list. I am younger, and I know that my salary won’t be quite as high as some of my more experienced colleagues. However, I am debating bringing this up in a performance review, as I honestly feel that I do a good job for my company (and I have the stats to back it up). Thoughts?—G. in OKC.

