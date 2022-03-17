ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Want to make robots run faster? Try letting AI take control

By James Vincent
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuadrupedal robots are becoming a familiar sight, but engineers are still working out the full capabilities of these machines. Now, a group of researchers from MIT says one way to improve their functionality might be to use AI to help teach the bots how to walk and run. Usually,...

www.theverge.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Verge

How to control your robot vacuum with Alexa

Connecting your robot vacuum to Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant levels up your hands-free cleaning experience. Once set up, you won’t need to open an app on your smartphone or push a button on the bot to get the cleaning party started. With a voice assistant on tap, just say a command, and your bot will do.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Run:ai raises $75M for its AI platform

Run:ai’s Atlas platform helps its users virtualize and orchestrate their AI workloads with a focus on optimizing their GPU resources, no matter whether they are on-premises or in the cloud. It abstracts all of this hardware away, while developers can still interact with the pooled resources through standard tools like Jupyter notebooks and IT teams can get better insights into how these resources are being used.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legged Robot#Controllers#The Robots#Virtual Environment#Mit#Ai#Rl
HackerNoon

Observability and Monitoring in a nutshell

Monitoring — understand the state of the system, based on gathering predefined sets of metrics or logs. Observability can anticipate the system's health based on the data it generates (logs, metrics, traces) Push vs. Pull vs. Push model, the agents push their data to the monitoring system whereas pull model the system pulls data from the agents. Push-based approach (Nagios, Zabbix) the central monitoring system knows quite a lot about the metrics. Agentless approach (e.g. Splunk forwarder, AppDynamics app agents)
SOFTWARE
iheart.com

Robots trap Amazon worker

We aren't far from the robots just taking over yall... these Amazon robots are already causing a man to be trapped at work. An Amazon worker was doing a video on Tik Tok to show how sometimes the robot shelves just block aisles while moving around the warehouse. He actually becomes trapped in the aisle he's in when 2 bots block him in the company’s enormous warehouses. He videoed his escape like trying to get out of a maze. TALK ABOUT ANXIETY.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
ScienceBlog.com

Harnessing AI and Robotics to treat spinal cord injuries

By employing artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to formulate therapeutic proteins, a team led by Rutgers researchers has successfully stabilized an enzyme able to degrade scar tissue resulting from spinal cord injuries and promote tissue regeneration. The study, recently published in Advanced Healthcare Materials, details the team’s ground-breaking stabilization of...
ENGINEERING
pymnts.com

AI Firm Perfect Corp. Lets Consumers ‘Try On’ NFTs

Last month, Perfect Corp., an artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech firm, launched a virtual try-on tool for the beauty brand Sally Hansen. Now, the company is trying something new: a virtual try-on NFT (nonfungible token) collection, allowing consumers to interact with these digital assets.
AUSTIN, TX
The Independent

Scientists believe there could be an ‘anti-universe’ next to ours – where time runs backwards

A wild theory suggests there may be an "anti-universe" that runs backwards in time before the Big Bang.The concept, explained in a paper accepted for publication in the journal Annals of Physics, suggests that the reason for this universe is because there are fundamental symmetries in nature – such as charge, parity, and time. This fundamental symmetry is known as CPT symmetry.Physical interactions generally obey these symmetries, but physicists have never observed a violation of these laws of nature simultaneously. The researchers posit that while this symmetry applies to interactions, it could also apply to the entire universe.As such, to...
ASTRONOMY
TechCrunch

Upstash snags $1.9M seed to build serverless data platform for Redis and Kafka

Upstash, an early-stage startup, is building a serverless data platform for developers of data-intensive applications using a consumption-based pricing model, which should help drive down prices. For starters, it supports Redis and Kafka, two popular open source projects. As Upstash founder and CEO Enes Akar explained, just to set up...
TECHNOLOGY
The Verge

New video game company aims to develop therapeutic games

Devolver Digital founder Mike Wilson is partnering with medical device expert Ryan Douglas to launch DeepWell Digital Therapeutics, a video game company that will both develop games that can treat health conditions. The company will also help outside companies identify existing games that have therapeutic value, the founders say. Video...
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

I'm officially creeped out by this AI face app

Life is pretty bizarre at the minute, what with the rise of the metaverse, cryptocurrencies, deep fakes, NFTs and all. With those in mind, this obscure AI tool probably won't seem too out of the ordinary to a lot of people – but it's still creeping us out. MyHeritage...
SOFTWARE
Android Police

Android 13 is finally making smart home controls as convenient as they should have been all along

Based solely on the developer previews we've seen so far, Android 13 seems to be a year of refinement, as Google works to sand off some of the rougher edges that came with last year's substantial redesign. It's also working to improve some of those pesky frustrations we've all run into on our smartphones. If you're tired of unlocking your device to control your smart home gadgets, Android 13 is the update for you.
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Google Acquires Micro LED Maker Raxium to Produce AR Displays

Google has reportedly inked a deal to buy Raxium, a 5-year-old startup developing “tiny light-emitting diodes” for displays for augmented and mixed-reality devices. Raxium doesn’t have a commercial product and its work is based on Micro LEDs, which can make the kind of smaller displays used for AR devices.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy