Celebrate St. Patty’s Day With Jameson’s First Ever Ready-to-Drink Canned Cocktail

Canned cocktails are everywhere right now, with new brands popping up all the time to ride the wave of ready-to-drink mixed drinks. Arguably, this trend is owed to the explosion in popularity of hard seltzers like White Claw, which just released new flavors . Wherever this trend came from, it’s clear it’s going to stick around, and the heavy-hitters are starting to enter the fray. Jameson, the Irish whiskey standby beloved by college students and consumers alike, just announced Ginger and Lime, a canned cocktail consisting of the classic flavor of, you guessed it, Jameson whiskey, ginger ale and lime.

Right now, you can pick up Jameson Ginger and Lime at grocery stores, Total Wine & More and online through Drizly. They come in a pack of four slim 12 oz cans and have 6% ABV. They retail for roughly 15 bucks, though the price will obviously vary by location.

About Jameson Ginger and Lime

Jameson Ginger and Lime is the brand’s first foray into the canned cocktail market, but it’s not their first whiskey-related experiment of 2022. Earlier this year, they started offering Jameson Orange , their classic whiskey flavored with a hint of zesty orange. Jameson Ginger and Lime couldn’t have come at a better time; these ready-to-drink cocktails are available now, just ahead of St. Patricks Day, which falls on Thursday, March 17.

St. Patrick’s Day is extra special this year, because it’s actually St. Patrick’s Days, to be officially celebrated on March 17 and March 18. And who officially decided this? Jameson, of course . If anyone has the legal authority to unilaterally declare St. Patrick’s Days, it ought to be Jameson, a distillery that’s been around since 1780 and is as Irish as James Joyce. Jameson reasoned that in light of the pandemic, which postponed large gatherings for a couple of years, it was only fair to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day twice in a row. And there’s no easier way to do that than with a canned cocktail.

In a press release, the Head of Innovation at Pernod Ricard North America, Kate Pomeroy, said: “The Jameson Ginger & Lime ready-to-drink cocktail was inspired by one of our all-time fan-favorite recipes.” Pomeroy continued by saying, “Our goal was simple — to create a cocktail experience that is easy and delicious.”

We’ve yet to get our hands on these, but it’s simply a fact that whiskey, ginger ale and lime is one of the best drink combinations in the world (it’s my go-to dive bar order). And while a whiskey ginger is already easy to make, Jameson’s Ginger and Lime makes it even easier, which is especially important if you’re going to be celebrating two years worth of St. Patrick’s Day. As always, drink responsibly, folks.



