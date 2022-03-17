Neville Island Bridge project begins Thursday night

A major road project begins Thursday night impacting traffic on I-79... for the next several months.

PennDOT crews are working to replace the deck on the Neville Island Bridge. That means drivers will need to watch for new traffic patterns.

The left lane northbound will be crossed over into the southbound lanes between the bridge and the Kilbuck Street on-ramp.

This will become an Express lane with no access to the Mount Nebo Road exit. The lane will cross back over closer to I-279. The right lane on I-79 will be used as a local lane.

“Friday morning at 6 a.m. is when the actual crossover will be implemented. That’s when drivers will have to make a decision,” said Jason Zang, Assistant District Executive of Construction.

PennDOT plans to resume normal traffic patterns by late-November.

