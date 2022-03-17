ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Neville Island Bridge project begins Thursday night

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFUSA_0ehuMEhm00

A major road project begins Thursday night impacting traffic on I-79... for the next several months.

PennDOT crews are working to replace the deck on the Neville Island Bridge. That means drivers will need to watch for new traffic patterns.

The left lane northbound will be crossed over into the southbound lanes between the bridge and the Kilbuck Street on-ramp.

This will become an Express lane with no access to the Mount Nebo Road exit. The lane will cross back over closer to I-279. The right lane on I-79 will be used as a local lane.

“Friday morning at 6 a.m. is when the actual crossover will be implemented. That’s when drivers will have to make a decision,” said Jason Zang, Assistant District Executive of Construction.

PennDOT plans to resume normal traffic patterns by late-November.

Be sure to follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Hesston Road project to begin Monday

NEWTON, Kan. — An improvement project for Hesston Road is scheduled to begin March 14. The road was previously U.S. 81 in the days before interstates were built and is the most heavily traveled road maintained by Harvey County. The $4.1 million project includes road resurfacing from the Newton...
HESSTON, KS
WCIA

Work begins on downtown revitalization project

PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Paxton is getting some much-needed updates to its downtown. Construction is already underway to remove old light posts and awnings off the main street. It’s a project the mayor has been really eager to get done. Work has blocked some parking spaces, but business overs don’t seem to […]
PAXTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction#Penndot#Kdka Newsradio#Twitter
York Dispatch Online

Busy I-83 bridge, damaged by vehicle, to close Thursday night

The Queen Street bridge over Interstate 83 in York Township, damaged in a crash last month, will be closed Thursday night. During the closure, a contactor will place a concrete barrier on the bridge to shift traffic away from a damaged beam. In addition to the bridge, the Exit 16A...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Wicked Local

Fore River Bridge opening Thursday, Saturday

The Fore River Bridge is scheduled to open at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, March 10 and 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12 to allow tankers to pass. The exact time of bridge openings is subject to weather and other conditions. Openings occur every few days, usually with little notice. The bridge also makes unannounced openings for outbound tankers, barges and other vessels.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Grand Haven Tribune

City begins manhole rehab project

Grand Haven’s 2022 citywide manhole rehab project began Tuesday and will continue through the week, the city’s Department of Public Works says. Motorists are urged to be cautious and courteous to the contractors while they work on various manholes throughout the city.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
News On 6

Bridge Project Approved On Highway 412

A contract for a major bridge project on Highway 4-12 over the Verdigris River has been approved. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tells us about the project.
TRAFFIC
KWQC

Rock Island County Highway G Copper Creek bridge closed beginning Monday

19-year-old facing felony charges after showing loaded gun in a bar. He faces charges of control of a firearm by a felon and interference with official acts with a firearm, according to the affidavit. First Alert Forecast: Monday afternoon 3/14. Updated: 6 hours ago. Warmer temperatures are in the forecast.
MUSCATINE, IA
WISH-TV

Construction begins on new Clarksville project

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Construction of the Current812 mixed-use development in the town of Clarksville is underway. The project is part of the town’s redevelopment master plan to create a Main Street downtown district in what’s called South Clarksville. Louisville-based Denton Floyd Real Estate Group...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Work to begin on Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza

Weather permitting, Tuesday, March 15, two-way traffic will operate on northbound US 301 so work can begin to remove the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza. Nice/Middleton Bridge US 301 All-Electronic (Cashless) Tolling – Construction Phase 1 Right and left lane closures along southbound US 301 Construction of tolling gantry and ITS/electrical equipment installation Installation and […] The post Work to begin on Nice/Middleton Bridge toll plaza appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TRAFFIC
The Cheyenne Post

Parsley Bridge Replacement to Begin This Friday

Crews with Reiman, Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin the Parsley Boulevard bridge replacement project on Friday, weather permitting. Numerous hits in the past have caused several closures and frequent repairs to the bridge. The new bridge will have an increased clearance height above Interstate 80 which should mitigate future collisions and closures at this location.
CHEYENNE, WY
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy