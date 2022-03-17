ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

New book says Graham discussed 25th Amendment for Trump on Jan. 6

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Lexi Lonas
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48rOVp_0ehuM9NO00

( The Hill ) — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called the White House on Jan. 6 and said lawmakers would ask Cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove then- President Donald Trump from office if he did not do more to condemn the rioters at the Capitol, according to a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns.

“This Will Not Pass” says that Graham furiously called White House counsel Pat Cipollone while the riot was happening on Jan. 6, 2021, Axios reported .

“We’ll be asking you for the 25th Amendment” if Trump does not do more to condemn the rioters, Graham told Cipollone.

Graham’s office told The Hill they have no comment on the incident.

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to issue a written declaration to the Senate and Congress stating that the president is unable to discharge their powers. The move would allow the vice president to assume the powers of acting president.

Jan. 6 witnesses to be NBC guests at media dinner

The use of the amendment was frequently discussed during Trump’s presidency.

According to the Martin-Burns book, Graham said he hoped the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol would unite the country as he left the building that night, per Axios.

“People will say, ‘I don’t want to be associated with that.’ … There will be a rallying effect for a while, the country says: We’re better than this,” Graham said.

After the Capitol attack, Graham went after Trump in February of last year, saying Trump would be remembered for his role leading up to the riot.

But Graham has remained an ally of Trump’s who sometimes golfs with the former president.

Trump is now flirting with a new run for the White House.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Crossett Police ask for public’s help to find missing juvenile

CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile. Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022 between the hours of 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at his home. Police described Mays as being five feet and […]
CROSSETT, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
TheDailyBeast

Sinema Refused to Mask Up for Biden Meeting, Says New Book

Joe Biden doesn’t get Kyrsten Sinema and she doesn’t get him back. That appears to be the major takeaway from a new book billed as the first major account of the Biden administration. Snippets from This Will Not Pass, from New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, reported by Axios, include that the Democratic Arizona senator was the first-ever lawmaker to object when White House aides asked her to mask up for a meeting with the president (she said she’d already been vaccinated). The book also is said to report that Sinema went out of her way to mock Biden at a fundraiser with mostly Republican lobbyists while praising Republican Andy Biggs (“I love Andy Biggs!”) despite the Arizona rep’s strong backing of Donald Trump’s Big Lie. “One person close to the president likened Biden’s perplexity at Sinema to his difficulty grasping his grandchildren’s use of... TikTok,” the authors write. “He wanted to relate, but he just didn’t quite get it.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant

US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said.“I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#The White House#Cabinet#New York Times#Axios
Daily Mail

Putin 'agrees to meet Zelensky': Russian President 'is ready to talk' with Ukrainian leader after he accused his troops of war crimes – as his deputy PM refuses to give up territory

Vladimir Putin has reportedly 'finally agreed' to meet in person with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for peace talks. The Russian tyrant will allegedly meet Zelensky 'at some point', the Express reported, after the Ukrainian leader accused Russia of 'war crimes' amid the bombing of an art school and theatre in Mariupol where civilians were sheltering.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Ukraine captures Russian tank battalion commander

The Ukrainian military claimed on Saturday to have captured the commanders and chief of staff of Russia’s tank battalion, 35th Motor Rifle Brigade, and provided photo evidence. Russian Major Schetkin Leonid Petrovich, along with his photo identification, military insignia and other personal belongings were photographed in Ukrainian custody and...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
White House
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Unveils 'Robocop' Exoskeleton Bodysuit Created For Russian Soliders

As bodies continue to pile up on both sides of the Russian-Ukrainian war — and world leaders continue to question Russian President Vladimir Putin's mental stability after arresting his own military leaders — Russia is announcing that they've developed a Robocop suit. Article continues below advertisement. Among the...
MILITARY
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy