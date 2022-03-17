ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

St. Patrick’s Day parades look to turn pandemic blues Irish green

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34vJFZ_0ehuM4xl00

NEW YORK (AP) — St. Patrick’s Day celebrations across the country are back after a two-year hiatus, including the nation’s largest in New York City, in a sign of growing hope that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic may be over.

The holiday served as a key marker in the outbreak’s progression, with parades celebrating Irish heritage among the first big public events to be called off in 2020. An ominous acceleration in infections quickly cascaded into broad shutdowns.

The full-fledged return of New York’s parade on Thursday coincides with the city’s wider reopening. Major mask and vaccination rules were recently lifted .

“Psychologically, it means a lot,” said Sean Lane, the chair of the parade’s organizing group. “New York really needs this.”

The city’s entertainment and nightlife scenes have particularly welcomed the return to a normal St. Patrick’s Day party.

“This is the best thing that happened to us in two years,” said Mike Carty, the Ireland-born owner of Rosie O’Grady’s, a restaurant and pub in the Theater District.

Concern grows for American detainees in Russian jails

“We need the business, and this really kicked it off,” said Carty, who will be hosting the parade’s grand marshal after the procession.

Celebrations are back in other cities, too.

Over the weekend, Chicago dyed its river green, after doing so without much fanfare last year and skipping the tradition altogether during the initial virus onslaught.

Boston, home to one of the country’s largest Irish enclaves, is resuming its annual parade Sunday after a two-year absence. So is Savannah, Georgia, where the parade’s cancellation disrupted a nearly two-century tradition.

Some communities in Florida, one of the first states to reopen its economy, were also bringing their parades back.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis chose St. Patrick’s Day two years ago to shutter restaurants, bars and nightclubs — a dramatic move by the Republican and which underscored the fear and uncertainty of the time.

Since then, DeSantis has been one of the country’s leading voices against mask and vaccine mandates, as well as other pandemic measures.

New York’s parade — the largest and oldest of them all, first held in 1762 — starts at 11 a.m. and runs 35 blocks along Fifth Avenue, past St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Central Park.

It’s being held as the city emerges from a discouraging bout with the highly contagious omicron variant, which killed more than 4,000 people in New York City in January and February.

New infections and hospitalizations have declined since the surge, prompting city officials to green-light the procession.

On the eve of the holiday, Mayor Eric Adams raised the Irish flag at a park located on the southern tip of Manhattan, not far from Ellis Island, to honor the city’s Irish history.

“This St. Patrick’s Day, we honor those Irish immigrants who relocated and helped build our city, and the many Irish Americans who serve New York City to this day,” the mayor said. “Today, we celebrate the fighting spirit of the Irish with the courage and resilience of this entire city.”

Currently, you don’t need to show proof of vaccination to dine indoors at a restaurant in New York, but huge numbers of people still wear masks in public and avoid big crowds. Office towers remain partially empty, as many businesses still haven’t called employees back to their cubicles. Tourists, once thick enough to obstruct Manhattan sidewalks, are still not back in their usual numbers.

“If you walk around the city, it’s still very different,” said Lane, the parade organizer and a financial adviser at a major Wall Street firm. “It’s a very different vibe when you walk in Manhattan versus what it would have been two years ago, because the people aren’t fully back yet.”

Allowing the parade to proceed, he said, could provide a surge of confidence among New Yorkers to return to public life.

Zelenskyy’s asks and what aid he’s received from the world so far

This year’s parade is two years in the making, after token processions during the pandemic.

To keep the tradition going, organizers in 2020 and 2021 quietly held small parades on St. Patrick’s Day, right around sunrise, when the streets were empty. Bagpipes accompanied a tiny contingent of officials and a smattering of people drawn by the music.

It remains to be seen if big crowds will show up for this year’s parade, although organizers expect hordes — even if many New Yorkers remain skittish about massive, potentially virus-spreading public events.

Organizers hope people will turn out not just to commemorate the holiday, but to honor the first responders who helped the city get through the pandemic, as well as in support of a delegation of Ukrainian marchers bringing attention to the war in their homeland.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Mobile Educational exhibit to make stops in Jackson, Madison

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Wreaths Across America (WAA) announced the WAA Mobile Education exhibit will make stops in Jackson and Madison. “The goal of Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said WAA Executive Director Karen Worcester. The […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Neighbors soak up the sun at Shaggy’s Rez Fest

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – With good weather and lifted pandemic restrictions, neighbors showed up for this year’s Shaggy’s Rez Fest. Neighbors flocked to the Reservoir for Shaggy’s crawfish and country music festival at Lakeshore Park in Brandon for what they said is some good fun. This time last year, many were uncertain of what the […]
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Artist hopes to bring healing to Jackson with her art

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An artist is hoping to bring healing to the City of Soul through art. Shani Peters unveiled her piece “Collective Care” art installation on Farish Street. She said her inspiration is the role Black women take on as caregivers while enduring suffering and violence. What started as a booked morphed into […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
State
Florida State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Georgia State
New York City, NY
Society
City
Savannah, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
WJTV 12

Chickasaw Princess Hoka to be depicted in Mississippi mural

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Work has begun on the most recent outdoor mural in Oxford. Artist Anna Murphy has begun the painting of Princess Hoka, a Chickasaw woman who once owned the land that is now the City of Oxford, The Oxford Eagle reported. Murphy worked closely with members of the Oklahoma-based Chickasaw Nation to ensure the accuracy of […]
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Delta food pantry seeks larger space as it continues to grow

GREENVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A food pantry in the Mississippi Delta is seeking to find more space to distribute food to the needy. Hearty Helpings Food Pantry has been providing hope for people and families who are unsure where they will get their next meal, The Delta Democrat-Times reported. Owner Pandora Redmond recently sought the assistance of […]
GREENVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Oxford could allow alcohol sold outside at city events

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Leaders in the hometown of the University of Mississippi are considering allowing people to drink alcohol openly during city-sponsored events. The Oxford Eagle reports that alderman are considering a change to city rules allowing bear or wine to be sold by city-approved vendors in fenced-in areas. The alcohol could only be […]
OXFORD, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
WJTV 12

Mississippi Farmers Market to host 2022 Spring Kick-Off

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host the 2022 Spring Kick-Off on Saturday March 26. The celebration will take place during National Agricultural Week. There will also be hand crafts, baked goods, fresh produce, eggs, kids’ activities, and free giveaways. Guest and shoppers could also purchase items inside the Genuine MS Store. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Tourism groups aim for more diversity, inclusion in planning

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (AP) — Tourism leaders from across the Southeast are expected to gather in an Atlanta suburb this month to explore more ways of incorporating diversity, equity and inclusion into their travel planning. State tourism officials and groups from Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Virginia are among those expected to attend the 2022 Travel Unity […]
ATLANTA, GA
WJTV 12

‘Evacuate now’: Eastland Complex continues to rage through weekend

EASTLAND, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – From the Blooming Basin area to the Wheat Field Fire area, Eastland officials say, “evacuate all.” In a Facebook post made by Eastland County Today, officials say residents should evacuate and head towards shelter, between the areas of CR 148 near Cross Plains and CR 401 in Cisco. According to the […]
EASTLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Americans#Pandemic#Ap#American#Russian
WJTV 12

Panama City couple saves man from powerful storm

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After a possible tornado touched down in Panama City Friday night, the community was cleaning up and assessing the damage on Saturday. News 13 spoke with a couple that lives on 19th and Clay Avenue that said they saved a man’s life during the storm. At the time of the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WJTV 12

Veterans Resource Fair to be held in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – The Laurel-Jones County Library System will host its first Veterans Resource Fair on Wednesday, March 23. The free event is open to all veterans, active service, reserves and their family members. Light refreshments will be available. The event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Laurel-Jones […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

245 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 245 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with six additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH between March 18-20, 2022. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 793,635 with 2,336 deaths. MSDH has more information […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Hurricane-force winds, tornadoes in forecast for Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A storm system was predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday, then move toward the Deep South, where forecasters warned a severe weather outbreak was possible Tuesday. Parts of central and east Texas, especially the Austin and College Station areas, could see hurricane-force winds […]
AUSTIN, TX
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy