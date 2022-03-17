ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislation proposed to ban smoking in PA casinos

A Pittsburgh area state lawmaker is trying to end smoking in casinos for good.

State Representative Dan Frankel is proposing legislature to end smoking at currently exempt establishments, like casinos, in Pennsylvania.

Smoking had been temporarily banned due to COVID-19 restrictions when casinos reopened in 2020, but has been allowed to continue in some locations.

Frankel saying no employees should be forced to work in smoke.

“There was a time when you could smoke at the Pediatrician’s office. You could smoke on an airplane until 1990, and we banned it in restaurants in Pennsylvania in 2008.
Each time smokers objected, and then they adjusted,” Frankel said.

Senator Jay Costa, Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, as well as a representative from the American Lung Association all backed the proposal.

