Sen. Henry Stern didn’t start the fire, but he knew it was his job to take the heat. He stood in front of hundreds of angry, distraught people that night at Taft High School in Woodland Hills — families he knew and had grown up with who had lost everything in the Woolsey Fire that destroyed 1,643 structures, killed three people, and prompted the evacuation of more than 295,000 people in Fall 2018.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO