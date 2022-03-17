ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne Co. hires new Deputy Director of Elections

By WILK News
NewsRadio WILK
Luzerne County Courthouse Photo credit WILK

Luzerne County officials say Sarah Knoell has been selected as the new Luzerne County Deputy Director of Elections. Knoell has more than seven years of experience working for the Broome County Board of Elections in Binghamton, New York. In Broome County, Knoell was responsible for supervising more than 1,000 poll inspectors. She also has provided extensive training on Dominion Voting Systems machines. Luzerne County has used Dominion voting equipment since 2020. She will be paid $42,000 a year — the same salary that was paid to the former deputy director who resigned last month.

In related news, the public is invited to watch a test of the Luzerne County voting equipment today and tomorrow. The tests will be held at the county's voting equipment warehouse 135 Water St in Wilkes Barre. The voting equipment will be used in the upcoming special election April 5th for the 116th Legislative district.

