HOROSCOPE SIGNS: Your Most Prominent Physical Traits

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Since you’re so competitive, and have love for the outdoors, you have a lean and athletic appearance. If you were born under this sign, you’re most likely tanned from hiking, racing, or running all the time. No matter your eye color, people can see the fire in your eyes and you also have a taunting smile and that’s because you’re always ready for the next challenge.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might not be the tallest person but you're most definitely the sturdiest. You’re someone who’s tough and muscular but maybe not as lean. It all depends on whether you’re a more aggressive Taurus or one that’s laid-back. On top of that, you like to dress in fashion yet comfortable clothes.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re someone who likes changing their appearance every now and then. Whether it be because of a breakup, a new job, a new season, or a simple invite to a new place. You don’t have a clear aesthetic but what remains the same is your lively eyes and expressive hands.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You’re the baby-faced one from all the signs. You have perfectly soft skin, chubby cheeks, and bright round eyes. You give off an innocent vibe whenever people see you. You have that huggable look. So, even if you’re not seen as a baby, you can still give off that maternal/paternal vibe.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You give off a grand vibe...and that’s a nice way of saying that people, can sense you’re in love with yourself. Your hair is thick and beautiful, your eyes are deep, and your body is naturally sturdy. You also have this demeanor that lets other people know not to get on your bad side.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

If you’re a female under this sign, you have a modest look. If you’re a male, you’re obsessed with being clean-shaven. You don’t have the urge to get a crazy haircut and you tend to stick with your natural hair color. You lean towards a clean living, which helps you maintain a slender look.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You’re considered to be soft and fair. So, no matter your actual appearance, you always give off a gentle and friendly demeanor . You have soft hair, lighter eyes, and perhaps a lighter skin tone. You don’t have a heavy build and you shift your weight as gracefully as you do your views.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You have sharp, piercing eyes that stare deep into people’s souls.You tend to have darker eyes and even darker hair. Scorpios walk around with a smirk on their face almost all the time, just waiting the perfect time to throw a jab or a comeback. Scorpios are also almost always dressed to impress.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You’re pretty competitive and aggressive looking. You love being outdoors but your love for challenges has less to do with challenging others. Naturally, you have really muscular limbs due to the fact that you're always challenging yourself to be better. People can tell you’re a Sagittarius just by your thick thighs and firm calves.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

People should be able to tell your a Capricorn just from one look at your face. You have a strikingly long face. You have sharp cheekbones that don’t need contouring. Whether female or male, you look like one of those movie characters that are only good at being bad. You also have powerful arms and legs.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You’re considered a little rebel. You’re the one to wear the vibrant hair colors...and have the odd piercings or tattoos. You’re also one of the taller horoscope signs. You’re not the strongest, physically. But, people can see your confidence in any outfit you decide to wear.

Pisces (February 19 to March 20)

Your body is soft and flexible. It’s due to the fact that you’re a water sign, you don’t have a lot of muscle but you’re also not fragile. Your hands and feet are small and delicate. As for your face, all of its features are evenly spaced apart just like an actual fish.

