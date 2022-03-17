Farmington police probe fatal shooting

Update: Jorge Tejada Camacho, 32, was shot in bed, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. The brother of Camacho's fiancee, Deondre Linder, 24, is charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, risk of injury to a child and reckless endangerment. He's held on $1 million bail.

(Farmington, Conn./WTIC Radio) - Police in Farmington are investigating a fatal shooting.

The call came in just before 11:00 p.m. Wednesday to a home on Sunset Terrace.

Detectives say when they arrived, they found a 32-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officers and fire department medics rendered aid to the victim but he was later pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, police said.

Police spokesman Lieutenant Timothy McKenzie says an officer on patrol spotted the suspect driving the victim's vehicle on Route 4.

That vehicle was followed on to Interstate 84 where the person was arrested and later brought back to Farmingon police headquarters.

He's being charged with murder, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and risk of injury.

The latter charge is due to the fact there were two children in the home at the time of the shooting.

McKenzie said they were not injured.

The suspect's bond was set at $1 million and he's being arraigned today in Hartford Superior Court.

Police have not yet released the names of those involved.

They do say the victim and suspect lived in the Sunset Terrace home.