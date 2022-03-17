VIDEO: Clouds of smoke fill Flushing, Queens as FDNY battles 5-alarm fire; subway impacted

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A five-alarm fire sent clouds of smoke pouring over the heart of Flushing, Queens, on Thursday morning, impacting subway service as the city urged residents to close their windows.

The massive fire at 40-10 Main St. started around 6 a.m. and quickly reached five alarms, the FDNY said. The location appears to be a commercial mall with numerous businesses.

Five-Alarm Commercial Building Fire @CitizenApp 40-10 Main St 6:11:58 AM EDT

The FDNY said more than 40 units and about 200 fire personnel were at the scene.

The department said an operation would be ongoing throughout the day.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The fire appeared to break out at a mall with numerous businesses. Photo credit Google Street View

The city warned people in the area to close their windows and to avoid smoke exposure.

The MTA said 7 trains were not stopping at Flushing-Main Street in either direction; the first and last stop was Mets-Willets Point.

Extensive traffic delays were also reported in the area.