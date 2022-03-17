ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Davis Cup: Glasgow one of four city hosts for group stages

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain has been chosen as one of the four host nations for the Davis Cup Finals group stages, with Glasgow's Emirates Arena named as the 2022 venue. The 2022 group stages will feature 16 nations competing in Britain, Germany, Italy or Spain. Glasgow has hosted several Davis...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Glasgow Warriors 30-17 Edinburgh: Hosts win to go third in URC

Tries: Gordon 2, McKay Pens: Weir, Thompson 2 Cons: Weir 2, Thompson. Tries: Young, Venter Pen: Boffelli Cons: Boffelli 2. Glasgow Warriors moved third in the United Rugby Championship with victory over Scottish rivals Edinburgh. Thomas Gordon scored a try either side of Glen Young's reply as Glasgow built up...
RUGBY
The Independent

Former tennis champion Boris Becker to stand trial

Former Grand Slam tennis champion Boris Becker is due to stand trial accused of failing to hand over his trophies to settle debts.The 54-year-old commentator, who was declared bankrupt in June 2017, is alleged to have not complied with obligations to disclose information.The German national is said to have failed to hand over trophies including the 1985 Wimbledon men’s singles title, which catapulted the then-unknown 17-year-old to stardom, as well as his Australian Open trophies in 1991 and 1996.He is also accused of removing hundreds of thousands of pounds by transferring it to other accounts, including to former wife Barbara Becker, and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.Becker, who commentated for the BBC at Wimbledon last year, is facing a three-week trial on an indictment of more than 20 counts at Southwark Crown Court on Monday in front of Judge Deborah Taylor.He will be assisted by a German translator.The former world number one and six-time Grand Slam champion collected 49 singles titles out of 77 finals during his 16 years as a professional tennis player.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Lloyd
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Cillian Murphy
BBC

Former RAF pilot David Ashley dies in Italy crash

A former RAF pilot died when the military jet he was in crashed in mountains in northern Italy. Plane manufacturer Leonardo said the M-346 came down on Monte Legnone near Colico, Lombardy, shortly before noon, local time, on Wednesday. It said the two crew members ejected but the body of...
ACCIDENTS
SkySports

Women's FA Cup: Holders Chelsea to face Arsenal and West Ham host Man City in semi-finals

Holders Chelsea will face Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Women's FA Cup in a repeat of the 2021 final. Back in December, Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr starred as Chelsea completed a belated domestic treble with a 3-0 win over Arsenal in what was a landmark FA Cup final at Wembley. The game was played in front of more than 40,000 fans - a century to the day after the FA banned women from playing football - as Chelsea cruised to a first FA Cup success since 2018.
SOCCER
BBC

Roadworks on M8 motorway in Glasgow could last four years

Roadworks on a section of the M8 motorway in Glasgow could last four years, it has been warned. Repairs to the Woodside Viaduct in Glasgow have narrowed the motorway from four lanes to two since March 2021, and access to slip roads has been closed. The roadworks are scheduled to...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Teenager jailed in Australia for attack

A 17-year-old Australian boy has been jailed over an unprovoked one-punch attack on a Cumbrian footballer in Perth. The assault in September left Danny Hodgson, originally from Cleator Moor, in a coma and unable to walk. It emerged in court the offender had a violent past and was subject to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy